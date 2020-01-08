Antony Gormley creating sculpture out of 22 iron blocks to mark 400 years since Mayflower set sail

By Chris Dyer For Mailonline

Printed: 19:10 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:14 EST, 7 January 2020

Angel of the North artist Sir Antony Gormley is creating his first public art work in 5 years to mark the 400 yr anniversary of the crusing of the Mayflower for the New World.

Gormley’s sculpture – often known as LOOK II – shall be characteristic as a part of The Field museum in Plymouth.

The sculpture will comprise 22 particular person iron blocks which were solid as one single factor to create a twice life-size determine.

As soon as full it would weigh three tonnes and stand at greater than 12ft tall overlooking the ocean in Plymouth, Devon.

It was commissioned by The Field – a brand new £40million museum set to open in Might – to mark 400 years for the reason that Founding Fathers set sail from Plymouth to America in 1620.

The statue shall be located on the West Hoe Pier and can stand on the very level the place Sir Francis Chichester landed along with his boat Gipsy Moth in 1967 after changing into the primary individual to circumnavigate the globe by the clipper route.

Sir Antony mentioned: ‘I’m delighted by the positioning and honoured that this work has been commissioned by Plymouth to look out over the ocean that has performed such an essential half in forming the outward-looking character of those islands.’

The Field mentioned the thought behind the position o the sculpture was to hyperlink the New World of the Americas and the ‘Previous World’.

A spokesman mentioned: ‘The singularity of the forged iron physique encapsulates the artist’s intention to transmit our old-world admiration for the skyscrapers of New York, whereas linking them to our megalithic previous.

‘Migration is integral to our evolution. Fairly than sentimentalise or monumentalise the departure of the Mayflower in 1620, Gormley’s sculpture will categorical the strain between going and staying, and the dual human wishes of constructing roots and craving for journey, and a life free from the constraints of historical past.’

