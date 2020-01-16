Ant’s side say they’ve settled the divorce. Her side say not so fast, writes ALISON BOSHOFF

Ant McPartlin is pictured exterior Wimbledon Magistrates Courtroom in 2018. He was fined £86,000 and banned from driving after a automotive accident

Hostilities have been carried out over Twitter, and – precisely two years after the break up was introduced – it appears they are going to by no means finish.

Sources near Ant McPartlin launched the information yesterday that his divorce from make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, 43, can lastly be described as a executed deal, with Lisa having been given every part she needed.

She is claimed to obtain the £5million former marital residence in Chiswick, west London, plus a £31 million slice of Ant’s £50million fortune in a full and ultimate settlement after their 12-year marriage.

Crucially, it has been reported, she has additionally been allowed to not signal a non-disclosure settlement.

However most significantly of all, she has joint custody of their labrador Hurley – neither aspect was prepared to surrender the canine.

This, say pals of Ant, will enable him to ‘finally move on’ – which suggests he’s free to suggest marriage to his new love Anne-Marie Corbett, as soon as his private assistant, whom he began courting in June 2018.

She is his soul mate, sober coach, sounding board and rock.

Recovering alcohol and drug addict Ant, who was fined £86,000 and banned from driving after a automotive accident in 2018 when, drunk, he overtook on a bend and went head-on into one other automotive, says he couldn’t handle with out her.

‘She’s a fantastic soul… She is essentially the most great true lady,’ he says. Some pals assume that they are going to tie the knot this summer season.

However maintain the Blissful Ever After, as a result of, inside hours of the information breaking on Wednesday evening, Lisa took to Twitter, writing: ‘Nope, a load of nonsense AGAIN.’

As a substitute of posting a definitive assertion, Miss Armstrong replied in a sequence of cryptic messages to numerous her followers who have been questioning the veracity of the claims.

Whereas she didn’t specify which a part of the studies she contested, she replied to at least one particular person: ‘I deny it cos it’s not true.’

Ant is pictured with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in April 2018 and canine Hurley. Some pals assume that they are going to tie the knot this summer season

She ‘liked’ one tweet that said ‘the only winners are the lawyers’ and one other that mentioned ‘no amount of money could ever compensate for what this poor girl has had to endure’.

Representatives for McPartlin and Miss Armstrong didn’t reply to requests for remark yesterday.

So what are the information behind this lengthy and acrimonious divorce? Having break up in January 2018, they obtained a decree nisi in October 2018.

They didn’t agree phrases in March final 12 months with a suggestion being rejected as a result of Lisa was declining to signal a non-disclosure settlement.

An extra settlement provide was reported to have been made in November, however once more it was rejected. So have all the problems been settled on the third time of asking?

The couple did certainly meet on Tuesday this week in a bid to thrash out a mediated settlement fairly than find yourself in courtroom.

Sources near Ant McPartlin launched the information yesterday that his divorce from make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, 43, can lastly be described as a executed deal, with Lisa having been given every part she needed

Negotiations have been apparently ‘calm’ and ‘polite’ and Ant was happy that Lisa was able to signal the deal which they each agreed.

His pals insist that they each signed it – and that it’s going to assume authorized drive inside weeks. Ant informed buddies: ‘It’s settled!’

He rejoiced that, after spending £1.5million on authorized charges and having arguments with Lisa over every part together with her behavior of liking imply tweets about his new girlfriend, he was ultimately to exit the wedding with some dignity – and within the information that Lisa won’t be entitled to a slice of his future earnings.

So Ant, 44, can thus look ahead to cash persevering with to roll in from huge exhibits together with Saturday Evening Takeaway, Britain’s Received Expertise and I’m a Movie star. For perspective, he makes round £12,000 a day.

Her view is that she tried loyally to assist him through the two-year interval when he was changing into hooked on painkillers following a botched knee operation. He has admitted to changing into hooked on a cocktail of prescribed drugs together with OxyContin, tramadol, morphine, temazepam and diazepam. He’s pictured with Lisa in 2015

He’ll be value half the fortune of his presenting companion Declan Donnelly, however each are very rich males, significantly after their latest huge cash endorsement of Santander financial institution, which appears to have been agreed to so as to cowl Ant’s divorce bills.

A supply near the divorce mentioned: ‘There was no acrimony and Ant and Lisa both walked away contented.’

Nevertheless evidently Lisa isn’t impressed by the information getting out, and is denying all of it.

A good friend of Ant mentioned: ‘It’s signed, sealed and shortly to be delivered! No thought why she’s denying it. It’s insanity.’

The good friend added: ‘She wants to cling on to this and can’t transfer on. However the deal is finished. It’s not going to courtroom.

‘She’s accepted and signed the settlement.’

The assumption is that Lisa is disputing the monetary scale of the settlement – saying that she has been given far lower than the £31million reported.

The determine is claimed to be extra like £20million.

It’s a messy scenario and Ant’s publicist, Simon Jones, didn’t reply to requests to remark. He was additionally unable to substantiate that the settlement had been signed.

A good friend of Lisa says: ‘She shouldn’t be the form of one that will be bounced into an settlement. Lisa is the Queen of No.

‘The view in Ant’s camp is that she is as bitter as hell and desires to maneuver on however, understanding Lisa, she is going to really feel that this leak is a technique to make it possible for she sticks with the settlement, and that will make her change her thoughts over the entire thing.

‘She promised her father on his loss of life mattress final 12 months that she wouldn’t let Ant “get away” with treating her so badly – dumping her after rehab, regardless of all her help, and working off along with his PA.

‘I do know that she remains to be very harm by all of it. This isn’t about cash, remotely, it’s about dignity and justice and what’s proper for her.’

Lisa’s lawyer, Catherine Bedford, head of household regulation at Harbottle & Lewis, declined to supply remark or steerage yesterday.

A supply near the divorce mentioned: ‘There was no acrimony and Ant and Lisa both walked away contented.’ Nevertheless evidently Lisa isn’t impressed by the information getting out, and is denying all of it. Ant is pictured strolling canine Hurley and his two maltipoo canines final month

The choice to a mediated settlement is for the matter to come back to courtroom – an uncommon and costly ultimate possibility for divorces, that are virtually at all times concluded with out that being wanted.

Would possibly Lisa, the lead make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing, nonetheless push for this consequence? She actually regards herself as very a lot the injured get together.

Her view is that she tried loyally to assist him through the two-year interval when he was changing into hooked on painkillers following a botched knee operation.

He has admitted to changing into hooked on a cocktail of prescribed drugs together with OxyContin, tramadol, morphine, temazepam and diazepam.

A good friend mentioned: ‘From my understanding, although they both always loved to booze, he was the one with the drug problems alone and she had to deal with all of that for years.’

When Ant got here out of rehab, he by no means got here residence to her. She spent six months insisting that the wedding wasn’t over, saying on Twitter: ‘I’m not estranged, thanks.’

However he then launched a press release in January 2018 to say that the wedding was over, and by June had moved on with Anne-Marie.

Lisa raged on Twitter: ‘And to think she was MY friend. My friend and OUR PA who I let into our home.’

Yesterday she appreciated tweets that said: ‘No amount of money could ever compensate for what this poor girl has had to endure’, and ‘Get what you can! You deserve it! Terrible treatment of you since you found out when we did! And with a so-called friend! It’s heartbreaking behaviour.’

Ant’s view is that they only fell out of affection – a matter of remorse, however not a case of betrayal.

Lisa, although, pursued the divorce on the grounds of adultery, which Ant admitted so as to get the ball rolling as his romance with new love Miss Corbett started whereas he and Lisa have been nonetheless technically married.

He and Lisa began courting in 1995, after they have been each 19. He was well-known as one half of the singing duo P J and Duncan, named after the characters he and Dec had performed in Byker Grove.

Lisa was within the manufactured band Deuce. She mentioned: ‘When we met there was something about his hair and eyes that made me feel all gooey.’

Within the first ten years of their romance, Ant constructed a profession as a TV presenter with success on SM:television Stay adopted by Pop Idol and Saturday Evening Takeaway.

Deuce break up, and Lisa, a graduate of the Brit faculty and one time disco dance champion, retrained as a make-up artist.

She stays extremely profitable, though she now not works on Britain’s Received Expertise alongside Ant, for apparent causes.

The marriage, in July 2006, was at Cliveden Home in Berkshire. Ant mentioned on the time: ‘I’ve discovered that the important thing to a protracted and completely happy relationship is to not reply again. And to purchase her a great deal of sneakers.’

In an interview in 2013, Ant revealed that he and Lisa had been attempting for 3 years to conceive.

He then launched a press release in January 2018 to say that the wedding was over, and by June had moved on with Anne-Marie. He’s pictured on a dog-walk with Anne-Marie Corbett in Wimbledon earlier this week

He commented in 2017: ‘I would just say it’s a really personal matter. We’ve struggled. Like a whole lot of do. It’s very private.’

Labrador Hurley got here into their lives in 2013, as they struggled to conceive a toddler – and the enjoyment that he introduced them appeared to assist to fill that void of longing to start out a household.

Sadly after their break up, Hurley was the most important sticking level to resolving the divorce.

A good friend informed me: ‘Most of all, and above all, it is all about the dog. They cannot agree. Both of them will be heartbroken if they lose Hurley. He has said she can have anything she wants — except for Hurley.’

Every has the canine for per week at a time, and the handovers have proved flashpoints previously. Now it’s thought that an assistant chauffeurs Hurley from side to side.

Ant mentioned in an interview: ‘There’s a loyalty and a love and a companionship with Hurley which you could’t describe. Hurley’s welfare comes first and we each love him very a lot. That’s the best way it’s actually.’

In February final 12 months, Ant purchased maltipoo puppies Bumble and Milo, which assist to maintain him firm on the weeks when he doesn’t have Hurley.

In the meantime he has been working laborious to rehabilitate himself. He returned to Britain’s Received Expertise and I’m A Movie star final 12 months.

A documentary was additionally broadcast about Ant’s household historical past – displaying, considerably inconclusively, that Ant and Dec are associated by a really distant Viking ancestor.

As for co-star Dec, he mentioned on digital camera that Ant ‘meant the world’ to him and he was by no means happier than after they have been collectively.

‘He is like a part of me,’ mentioned Dec, tearfully. ‘It would be like losing a limb if I lost him from my life.’

In a sensible home in Chiswick, Lisa Armstrong is aware of precisely how that feels.