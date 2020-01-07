Anurag Kashyap Join Protest At Gateway Of India Over JNU Attack

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap mentioned that he was on the protest website to point out his solidarity with college students.

Mumbai:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and lyricist Vishal Dadlani joined the continued protests being organised by college students on the Gateway of India in opposition to the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus on January 5.

Whereas Mr Kashyap mentioned that he was there on the protest website to point out his solidarity with the scholars and blamed the federal government for the assaults in JNU campus, Mr Dadlani mentioned that he was there in help of a secular India.

“I watched the protests which were going on here and decided to join the students. The government does not want to arrest the perpetrators because they are their own people. The police did not enter JNU to stop the violence but entered the Jamia Millia Islamia where they beat up the students,” Mr Kashyap instructed reporters on Monday night time.

“We are here in support of a secular India, there is no other motive behind me joining this protest. One India for all,” Mr Dadlani instructed reporters.

Scores of scholars have continued their protest on the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday in opposition to the violence which broke out on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5.

The scholars who’re from completely different faculties have been sloganeering in opposition to the Central authorities and are exhibiting solidarity with the JNU college students injured in Sunday’s violence.

The scholars and activists had gathered right here on the intervening night time of Sunday and Monday, quickly after the experiences of violence in JNU turned public.

Placards with “We stand with JNU”, “Stop attacks on students” written on them have been additionally seen on the Gateway of India.

Politicians, chopping throughout celebration strains, had condemned the assault on college students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. That they had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict motion in opposition to these discovered responsible.

Greater than 30 college students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.