'Anyone Showing BJP A Mirror...': Congress Over Satya Nadella's Remarks

Satya Nadella stated he would like to see a Bangladeshi immigrant lead a multinational firm in India

New Delhi:

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of following the coverage of divisiveness as an alternative of governance and stated anybody exhibiting him the mirror is dubbed as anti-national.

“Modiji has just one slogan – not governance, however divisiveness. He and his ministers comply with this each day, be it by legal guidelines like CAA (Citizenship Modification Act), NRC or NPR, or by their statements…,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated at a press convention in Delhi.

Requested about Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s remarks on CAA, he stated, “Whenever someone nationally or internationally tries to show the BJP leadership a mirror, they are dubbed anti-national and are stopped from doing business in India”.

The Indian-origin CEO of Microsoft, one of many 5 greatest know-how corporations on the earth, has voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) saying what is going on is “sad” and he would like to see a Bangladeshi immigrant lead a multinational firm in India that advantages its financial system.

Mr Surjewala stated PM Modi and his ministers give statements like crushing folks below elephants or gunning them down or burying them alive, and that that is their fashion and so they have now attacked your entire nation.

He stated aside from remarks from the Microsoft head, thinkers, writers, former defence personnel and journalists have acknowledged in an open letter that the coverage of the BJP is to divide the nation.

“Modiji ought to depart the coverage of divide and work on fixing the issues confronting the nation, however Modiji continues to work on his coverage of dividing the nation. As a result of, for him the one imaginative and prescient is tv,” the Congress chief stated.