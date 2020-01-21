January 20, 2020 | eight:33pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, acknowledged on Monday that the Democratic Celebration is a “center or center-conservative” celebration and the way there presently isn’t a “left” celebration in the US.

Talking at an occasion commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Ocasio-Cortez knocked her personal celebration for not being progressive sufficient.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party,” the freshman congresswoman started, which sparked applause from the viewers. “The Democratic Party is a center or a center-conservative party.”

She continued, “We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare-for-all — not even a floor voted that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party. There are left members inside the Democratic Party that are working to try to make that shift happen.”

The Democratic “Squad” member additionally in contrast Monday’s gun rights protest in Richmond, Va., to the protests that adopted the deaths of Freddie Grey and Eric Garner and questioned what she thought was the shortage of police presence on the commonwealth’s capital.

“There’s this gun rights protest that’s going on in Richmond … on MLK Day, but here’s the image that has [stuck] with me the most about that is that when we go out and march for the dignity and the recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner,” Ocasio-Cortez defined, “the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight. And here are all of these people flying Confederate flags with semiautomatic weapons and there’s almost no police officers at that protest.”

She then requested, “So who or what are our institutions protecting from who? And that image conveys it all, conveys it all.”

In keeping with one Virginia reporter, not less than one Accomplice flag was seen on the protest that was attended by hundreds of pro-Second Modification advocates.