December 24, 2019 | 9:16am

Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into President Trump in a current interview, saying he’s “afraid of strong women” and “Latino women.”

“If the president thinks I am crazy … It would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas,” the freshman consultant advised “Noticias Telemundo” in an interview that aired Sunday.

“He has a lot of problems: he is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt. He has a track record: he is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez, who taped the Spanish-only interview in Las Vegas the place she was making ready to move a city corridor for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, mentioned everyone is aware of what Trump stands for and it’s “not good for such a diverse country to have such an intolerant president.”

She mentioned it’s necessary for Sanders to win in 2020 due to his insurance policies.

“This president was elected for a reason with which I disagree,” she mentioned. “There were many economic problems, opportunities … and those were the reasons to choose it. He hasn’t fixed them, but I think the themes of this Bernie campaign are positive, not negative.”

The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, who’s up for re-election in 2020, additionally mentioned it could be “an honor to be vice president” whereas noting she must be 5 years older to qualify.

“I can’t because I’m not old enough,” she mentioned.

Ocasio-Cortez additionally mentioned quite a bit has modified since she defeated highly effective incumbent Joe Crowley within the Democratic main in June 2018 however she hasn’t.

“Last year I worked in a taqueria, as a waitress and as a bartender, and now I am a congresswoman,” she mentioned. “That is a huge change. But my values are the same. And we are saying the same thing we were saying last year: that we must fight for working families, for health insurance, for education for all children and a fair salary.”