December 26, 2019 | 12:10pm

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) railed towards average Democrats for being “funded by billionaires” in a steadfast protection of political “purity tests,” all whereas neglecting to say her personal acceptance of a billionaire’s donation to her marketing campaign.

The Democratic socialist darling, who has endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, made headlines Saturday for taking a stance towards South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigeig, one other Democrat vying for the 2020 nomination, for his protection of a California wine cave fundraiser he held that was attended by billionaires.

The fundraiser has broadly been panned as being tone-deaf.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), one other main 2020 Democratic contender, challenged the mayor finally week’s debate over his fundraising practices, main Buttigieg to clap again that Warren was “issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass,” because of the truth that the senator herself was a multimillionaire and he was not.

Tom Steyer AFP by way of Getty Photographs

“For anyone who accuses us for instituting purity tests — it’s called having values,” AOC stated at a Bernie Sanders rally in response.

“It’s called giving a damn. It’s called having standards for your conduct to not be funded by billionaires but to be funded by the people.”

There’s only one downside with AOC’s declare — she too has been funded by no less than one billionaire: 2020 Democrat Tom Steyer.

Steyer, a longtime Democratic donor who has largely funded the vast majority of his presidential marketing campaign, donated $2,700 to the Queens consultant’s marketing campaign on August 29, 2018, in accordance with Open Secrets and techniques.

The donation was made by the previous hedge fund supervisor’s household workplace, Fahr LLC, previous to his July 2019 announcement that he would search the Democratic nomination.

Steyer’s 2020 spokeswoman beforehand advised CNBC that Fahr LLC will not be concerned in his presidential marketing campaign.

A spokesperson for Steyer didn’t instantly reply to The Publish’s request for affirmation of the marketing campaign contribution.

Throughout AOC’s anti-billionaire tirade, she advised the crowds, “I go into work all the time and I hear people say ‘what will my donors think?’ I hear that phrase. I hear and I see that billionaires get members of Congress on speed dial and waitresses don’t.”