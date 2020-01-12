January 11, 2020 | 9:53pm

Darkish cash for me, however not for thee?

Socialist celebrity Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday started a fundraising push for her very personal political motion committee — regardless of her standing because the social gathering’s main foe of huge cash in politics.

“We are pushing the envelope in DC by rewarding those who reject lobbyist money, fight for working families, & welcome newcomers,” AOC tweeted Saturday whereas saying Braveness to Change, a management PAC she arrange inside weeks of her 2018 election victory.

The put up got here a day after Ocasio-Cortez was slammed for refusing to pay dues to the Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee, regardless of her bulging marketing campaign coffers.

Management PACs have been decried as slush funds for lawmakers, who routinely use the loosely regulated accounts to pay for luxe journey and dear meals — in addition to a way of distributing money to political allies.

And AOC’s fundraising for Braveness to Change will profit her much more immediately.

The web site she directed her followers to in her tweet notes that contributions can be divided evenly between the PAC and Ocasio-Cortez’s private marketing campaign fund.

AOC raised an unprecedented $1.42 million within the third quarter of 2019 — and had an eye-popping $1.9 million in money available as of Sept. 30, in accordance with the Federal Election Fee.