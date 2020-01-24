January 23, 2020 | eight:25pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will seem at marketing campaign rallies with Bernie Sanders in Iowa this weekend forward of the state’s Feb. three caucus.

The Democratic rep and filmmaker Michael Moore will maintain a rally in Iowa Metropolis on Friday night time that includes singer Mike Posner earlier than touring the Hawkeye state on Saturday with stops in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Marshalltown.

Sanders will later be joined by Ocasio-Cortez and Moore for a rally in Ames on Saturday night time additionally that includes the rock band Portugal. The Man.

The trio additionally will stump on Sunday at stops in Perry, Storm Lake and Sioux Metropolis.

There’s been hypothesis that the leftist lawmaker from New York would function a surrogate for Sanders in Iowa if the Vermont senator will get tied up in D.C. with President Trump’s ongoing senate impeachment trial.

AOC and Sanders are shut. Each are Democratic socialists, making them ideological soulmates.

Ocasio-Cortez, a first-term congresswoman who represents components of Queens and The Bronx, was a marketing campaign supporter for Sanders in 2016.

She gave him a lift with an endorsement final October when he returned to the marketing campaign path after struggling a coronary heart assault.

Sanders vowed, if elected president, AOC would “play a very, very important role” in his administration.

AOC has stumped for Sanders in different components of the nation, together with California.