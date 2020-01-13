AP college basketball poll: CU Buffs climb up ranking, Gonzaga stays at No. 1

Good luck discovering any crew within the nation that notches a greater pair of street wins in the identical week than Baylor, which adopted up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its dwelling ground.

Consequently? The Bears leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in The Related Press males’s school basketball ballot on Monday. They completed with 1,567 factors in voting by 65 media members who usually cowl the sport, simply seven again of top-ranked Gonzaga — despite the fact that Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.

“I think to have a special team you first need to have that work ethic, you need to have that character, but most of all you have to have guys that buy into roles and celebrate each other’s success,” Bears coach Scott Drew defined. “As the year has gone on we’ve done better and better at that. We call it ‘playing with joy.’ If you do that, good things happen.”

Nice issues, as a matter of reality. Baylor (13-1, Three-Zero Huge 12) hasn’t misplaced since taking part in Washington in Alaska in its second sport of the season. Alongside the way in which, the boys from Waco, Texas, have notched nonconference wins over ranked groups Villanova, Arizona and Butler together with league wins over the Crimson Raiders, the Jayhawks and Texas.

The win over Kansas was the primary for Baylor in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse and the primary over a top-five crew on the street.

“We came with the expectation to win, the expectation to do great things in the Big 12,” Baylor guard Jerad Butler stated, “and it shows when you expect to win versus just trying to survive.”

The Blue Devils fell to 3rd within the AP ballot, adopted by unbeaten Auburn and Butler. The Jayhawks have been subsequent with one other unbeaten, San Diego State, staying at No. 7. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the highest 10.

The Wildcats climbed 4 spots by squeezing out tougher-than-expected wins over Georgia and Alabama.

“I’m telling you, I believe in every one of these kids. I wouldn’t have recruited them here. But I’ll tell you, it’s really hard here,” Kentucky coach John Calipari stated. “Every game we play is someone’s Super Bowl.”

The most important climb got here from Wichita State, which jumped seven spots to No. 16 after soundly beating No. 22 Memphis and turning again Connecticut in double time beyond regulation. The Shockers’ solely loss got here towards No. 12 West Virginia within the championship sport of the Cancun Traditional in late November.

“We are at 15 wins now and I don’t even know when we got that last year, so the jump has been crazy,” stated Shockers guard Erik Stevenson, who leads the crew in scoring. “National recognition is cool and all, but we feel like we’ve been slept on for a while now. We feel like we could beat anybody in the country.”

The most important drop by a crew that continues to be within the ballot got here from Ohio State, which misplaced two extra video games to Maryland and Indiana to make it 4 consecutive losses. The Buckeyes have been as soon as within the prime 5 however at the moment are No. 21.

“We have to find a way to figure some things out here quickly,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann stated. “You know, I think it’s a work in progress right now. I think we definitely have some offensive issues that we have to work out.”

Listed here are another takeaways from the newest version of the faculty basketball ballot:

RISING

West Virginia climbed 5 spots to No. 12 by following a tricky street loss to Kansas with wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Colorado additionally jumped 5 spots to No. 20 after the Buffaloes throttled Utah 91-52 in its solely sport of the week.

FALLING

Ohio State wasn’t the one Huge Ten crew to take a tumble. Michigan State dropped seven spots to No. 15 after the Spartans have been pounded 71-42 at Purdue, and Penn State fell from No. 20 all the way in which out of the ballot after the Nittany Lions misplaced consecutive video games to unranked groups in Wisconsin and Rutgers.

IN/OUT

Seton Corridor returned to the ballot at No. 18 due to back-to-back wins over Xavier and Marquette that ran the Pirates’ file to Four-Zero within the Huge East. A pair of newcomers in Illinois and Creighton rounded out the High 25, and Virginia and Arizona joined the Nittany Lions in falling out. The Cavaliers misplaced to Boston Faculty and the Wildcats fell to Oregon State final week.

AP school basketball ballot