AP college basketball poll: CU Buffs on cusp of Top 25 after beating Dayton

Gonzaga is the most recent No. 1 in The Related Press Prime 25 males’s faculty basketball ballot that has had no stability on the highest line.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted solely every week at No. 1 earlier than shedding at now-No. 10 Villanova. On the time, that had marked the primary time the AP ballot has had 5 totally different No. 1s earlier than New 12 months’s Day.

And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) incomes 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a yr with no dominant workforce.

Gonzaga’s solely loss was to No. 11 Michigan within the championship sport of the Battle four Atlantis within the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have received 5 straight since, together with victories at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona in addition to a house win towards North Carolina.

“I don’t think they should be doing polls this year until March,″ Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after Saturday’s win against Eastern Washington. “I’m serious, I mean, it’s just an effort in futility at this point.”

That is the eighth season to have as many as six totally different groups attain No. 1, although it has occurred now 3 times up to now 5 years. The document for a complete season is seven, set in 1982-83 when names like Michael Jordan and Ralph Sampson had been nonetheless within the faculty ranks.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville had been the primary 4 groups to hit No. 1. Throw in Kansas, and none has received greater than twice earlier than struggling a loss.

The Zags received’t stumble this week, no less than; they don’t play once more till internet hosting Detroit Mercy subsequent Monday night after one other ballot is launched.

BUCKEYES CLIMB

The second-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) have put collectively a nonconference resume seemingly to assist their NCAA Match seeding come Choice Sunday.

The Buckeyes had lopsided wins towards Villanova and at then-ranked UNC, then beat Kentucky over the weekend in a matchup of top-6 groups. That helped them earn 9 first-place votes to leap three spots Monday.

THE TOP TIER

Louisville remained at No. Three forward of its state rivalry sport towards Kentucky this weekend, adopted by Duke and Kansas, which fell 4 spots to No. 5.

Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the highest 10.

RISING

Villanova made the week’s largest bounce, climbing eight spots after taking down the Jayhawks. No. 12 Butler and No. 15 San Diego State additionally had massive strikes, every climbing 5 spots.

In all, 16 groups moved up from final week.

SLIDING

Six groups fell within the ballot, all taking important slides.

The most important was Kentucky, which fell 13 spots to No. 19 after losses to Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas. Arizona fell eight spots to No. 24 after following the Gonzaga loss with a loss to St. John’s. And Virginia fell seven spots to No. 16 after a house loss to South Carolina.

No. 13 Maryland (down six spots), No. 18 Dayton (5) and Kansas (4) had the opposite slides.

STATUS QUO

Louisville and Duke had been the one groups to stay of their place from final week.

WELCOME

Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-Three) cracking the ballot for the primary time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

Tennessee (No. 21) fell out of the ballot to make room for Iowa after a loss at Cincinnati.

CONFERENCE WATCH

Iowa’s arrival gave the Huge Ten a national-best six groups within the AP Prime 25, a haul that included preseason No. 1 Michigan State at No. 14 and Penn State at No. 20.

The Atlantic Coast and Huge 12 conferences had been subsequent with 4 groups every whereas the Pac-12 had three.

AP faculty basketball ballot