AP college basketball poll: CU Buffs slides down rankings after loss to Arizona

Baylor and Gonzaga had been the one two groups within the prime 5 that took care of enterprise final week.

That doesn’t imply they didn’t transfer round, too.

The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in The Related Press males’s school basketball ballot on Monday, utilizing wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to offer the High 25 its seventh staff on prime this season. That matches the document set in 1983 for probably the most No. 1s within the historical past of the ballot, which dates to the 1948-49 season.

Gonzaga (20-1) was merely a sufferer of its convention schedule. The Bulldogs blew out Santa Clara and BYU, however simply sufficient voters thought-about these wins to be much less spectacular than the Bears’ excellent Huge 12 begin. Baylor acquired 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 factors from the 65-member media panel whereas Gonzaga acquired 31 first-place votes for 1,588 factors.

“It takes a team to win,” stated Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose staff additionally reached the highest of the ballot two years in the past. “As a coach, you’re just really proud when different people step up, especially guys that have been working hard.”

The remainder of the highest 5 seems to be an entire lot totally different after Duke, Auburn and Butler all misplaced each of their video games final week.

Kansas (14-Three) rose three spots to No. Three after victories over Oklahoma and Texas, the latter requiring an enormous comeback in Austin. San Diego State (19-Zero) remained excellent with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) barged into the fifth spot after it beat reigning nationwide champion Virginia and survived time beyond regulation to greatest Miami.

The Seminoles haven’t misplaced since taking part in Indiana within the Huge Ten-ACC Problem the primary week of December.

Louisville, which tasted the highest spot earlier this season, jumped 5 spots to sixth after beating Pittsburgh in time beyond regulation and dealing with the Blue Devils. Dayton was subsequent, adopted by Duke, Villanova and Seton Corridor to spherical out the highest 10.

Duke additionally misplaced to Clemson earlier within the week, sending coach Mike Krzyzewski’s staff tumbling 5 spots.

“We just have to get older,” he stated after the Blue Devils’ 79-73 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “I’m really up on my team. It’s a long journey. I’ve never told you that we’re great. It’s a process for us, playing these two teams. Getting beat, we have to learn from it and move on. It’s a long journey.”

Krzyzewski’s staff wasn’t alone in getting a troublesome lesson final week. Fourth-ranked Auburn fell all the way in which to No. 16 after shedding a pair of blowouts to Alabama and Florida, and fifth-ranked Butler was bounced all the way in which to 13th after the Bulldogs adopted up a loss to Seton Corridor by getting soundly crushed by DePaul.

“It’s the time of the year when we should be trying to elevate our play, and we’re not,” stated Tigers coach Bruce Pearl, whose staff had gained its first 15 video games. “Obviously, there’s a pretty big price on our head being ranked fourth in the country. And so I think we have to respond to the step-up that we saw this week from both Alabama and Florida.”

Right here’s a more in-depth have a look at the opposite massive information in one other contemporary High 25:

RUTGERS ON THE RISE

The Scarlet Knights bounced again from a loss to Illinois by beating Indiana and Minnesota at dwelling, working their document on the RAC to 13-Zero this season — one of the best begin in class historical past. That was sufficient to get Rutgers (14-Four) into the ballot at No. 24 for the primary time for the reason that closing ballot of the 1978-79 season. And with Seton Corridor at No. 10, the state of New Jersey has two groups ranked for the primary time for the reason that Pirates had been joined by Princeton within the final ballot of the 1990-91 season.

OTHER NEWCOMERS

Iowa, which has been out and in of the ballot all season, made the largest soar again in at No. 19 after its win over then-No. 19 Michigan. The Hawkeyes had been joined by No. 22 Arizona — which beat a ranked staff in Colorado — and No. 25 Houston, which romped by SMU and then-No. 16 Wichita State final week.

ON THE WAY OUT

The Shockers dropped all the way in which out after shedding to Houston and Temple. The Wolverines additionally fell out, together with Huge Ten rival Ohio State and Creighton, whose one-week keep ended with a loss early final week to Georgetown.

BUCKEYES BUMMER

No staff has been falling as steadily as Ohio State, which was 9-Zero, was ranked within the prime 5 and acquired first-place votes simply six weeks in the past. The Buckeyes have misplaced six of their final 9 video games, and 5 of their final six, to finish their tumble from the ballot. Their lone victory in the previous couple of weeks was towards lowly Nebraska.

AP school basketball ballot