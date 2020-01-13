AP FACT CHECK: Trump says Pelosi, Dems defended Iran general

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s relentless assaults on the impeachment investigation and Democrats’ stance on Iran strained the reality on varied fronts, from claiming that Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani to asserting that even Ukraine’s president mentioned Trump did nothing mistaken in withholding navy help.

In weekend tweets and interviews, Trump repeatedly neglected essential context or just made stuff up.

To a core query — did the U.S. killing of an Iranian common keep away from an imminent assault on U.S. pursuits? — there isn’t any definitive reply greater than per week after missiles flew. Trump and his officers mentioned the U.S. assault achieved that consequence however have but to show it.

Trump over the previous week supplied distortion throughout the breadth of public coverage. He declared clean-air achievements when the air has grow to be dirtier.

He complained that he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize for peace in Ethiopia, when he had little or nothing to do with Ethiopia’s peace cope with neighboring Eritrea.

And within the midst of harmful brinkmanship with Iran, Trump falsely accused President Barack Obama of opening the U.S. treasury to Tehran and handing over a fortune.

A take a look at the claims and actuality:

IRAN

TRUMP: “Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani.” — tweet Saturday.

TRUMP: “You know what bothers me? When I see a Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran … When Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to defend him, I think that’s a very bad thing for this country.” — remarks Thursday at occasion on environmental rules.

THE FACTS: That’s a misrepresentation.

Pelosi and different Democrats have questioned the technique behind Trump’s order to kill Iran’s common, which was made with out prior approval from Congress, pointing to potential penalties of heightened tensions that would endanger U.S. troops and result in warfare with Iran. The Democrats haven’t defended Soleimani or spoken positively about him.

Following the navy strike, Pelosi, as an example, referred to as it a “dangerous escalation of violence” that put U.S. troops and diplomats in danger “by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions.” She additionally criticized Trump’s “lack of strategy.” However Pelosi additionally made it clear at her information convention final Thursday that Democrats had “no illusions about Iran, no illusions about Soleimani.”

“He was a terrible person, did bad things,” she mentioned.

Equally, there isn’t any proof the Democratic presidential candidates defended Soleimani.

Former Vice President Joe Biden mentioned that “no Americans will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who questioned the timing of the navy strike, referred to as Soleimani a “a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans.” Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Ind., mentioned if the U.S. has no plan, “taking out a bad guy is not necessarily a good idea.”

Final week, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., was pressured to apologize after he made the same assertion as Trump, claiming that Democrats have been “in love with terrorists.”

“I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists,” Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a former Military pilot who misplaced each her legs whereas serving in Iraq, instructed CNN after listening to Collins’ preliminary remarks. “I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.”

___

TRUMP: “Iran’s hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013. And they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash.” — tackle Wednesday.

TRUMP: “Iran now is not wealthy like it was when President Obama handed him $150 billion..” — remarks Thursday.

TRUMP: “They gave around $150 billion including $1.7 billion in the hard cold cash, can you imagine? No, no, can you imagine? $1.7 billion, $1.8 billion in cash.” — Toledo rally.

THE FACTS: There was no $150 billion payout from the U.S. treasury or different nations. The U.S. made a separate fee of roughly $1.eight billion to cowl a decades-old IOU.

When Iran signed the multinational deal to restrain its nuclear growth in return for being free of sanctions, it regained entry to its personal belongings, which had been frozen overseas. Iran was allowed to get its a reimbursement. The deal truly was signed in 2015, after a 2013 preliminary settlement. Trump has taken the U.S. out of it.

As for the $1.eight billion: Within the 1970s, Iran paid the U.S. $400 million for navy gear that was by no means delivered as a result of the Iranian authorities was overthrown and diplomatic relations ruptured. After the nuclear deal, the U.S. and Iran introduced they’d settled the matter, with the U.S. agreeing to pay the $400 million principal together with about $1.three billion in curiosity.

The $400 million was paid in money and flown to Tehran on a cargo aircraft, which gave rise to Trump’s earlier dramatic accounts of cash stuffed in barrels or bins and delivered in the dark. The association offered for the curiosity to be paid later, not crammed into containers.

___

TRUMP: “The foolish Iran nuclear deal financed Iranian aggression while allowing a quick path to nuclear breakout. That is what it did. And by the way it expires so soon. They can have nuclear weapons.” — Toledo, Ohio, rally Thursday.

TRUMP: “It’s close to expiring. In other words, if I didn’t terminate it, it expires in a very short period of time.” — remarks at White Home on Thursday.

THE FACTS: The 2015 settlement just isn’t about to run out. It imposes limits on Iran’s nuclear growth for 15 years.

___

TRUMP: “The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.” — tackle Wednesday.

THE FACTS: That accusation comes with out corroboration. The administration has supplied no data supporting the rivalry that in regaining entry to $150 billion of its belongings that had been frozen overseas, Iran steered a bit of that cash to the missiles that hit the U.S. bases in Iraq.

“I doubt anyone has the insight into Iran’s budgetary mechanisms to say that this money was used for this purpose,” mentioned Gerald Feierstein, a profession U.S. diplomat who retired in 2016 because the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Close to Jap Affairs.

“It’s a funds-are-fungible kind of argument,” he mentioned. “I mean, if they have money, can you say that dollar went directly to buy a missile, as opposed to freeing up another dollar that went to buy a missile?”

Joseph Votel, who retired from the U.S. Military in March as the highest navy commander for the Center East, mentioned he was not conscious of any particular intelligence on this query. “I don’t have anything that would particularly support that,” he mentioned. “I’m not saying it did or it didn’t, but I don’t have details to demonstrate it one way or the other.”

As President Barack Obama’s secretary of state, John Kerry mentioned it was potential Iran would use a number of the cash being returned to it for malign actions. Whether or not it did on this case has not been established.

Iran has many sources of income, regardless of the extreme pinch of sanctions. Oil gross sales to China and different nations dominate its exports. It additionally sells chemical substances, plastics, fruits and extra overseas.

___

IMPEACHMENT

TRUMP, on the Home Intelligence Committee chairman: “He’s a corrupt politician, Adam Schiff. He’s corrupt. … He gave a sentence that he made up. He made it up, and it was not — it was not what was said in the conversation. That’s why I released the transcript, got approval from Ukraine.” — remarks Thursday.

TRUMP, referring to Pelosi: “Ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught!” — tweet Sunday.

THE FACTS: Trump is making up the timeline and exaggerating the episode.

Schiff, D-Calif., delivered what he referred to as a parody of Trump’s remarks within the president’s July 25 cellphone name with Ukraine’s chief.

Schiff did so after the White Home launched a tough transcript of the decision, not earlier than, as Trump states. So individuals who learn the official account knew Schiff was riffing from it, not quoting from it.

Although Trump took umbrage at having phrases put in his mouth by Schiff, the president routinely invents dialogue. It’s a staple of his rhetoric when he mocks political rivals. He did it Thursday evening at a rally, making up a dialog he pretended he had — with Schiff.

___

TRUMP: “The President of Ukraine said I did absolutely nothing wrong, he said I had no pressure whatsoever. He didn’t even know what we were talking about.” — interview Friday with Fox Information.

THE FACTS: That’s not an correct illustration.

Whereas Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initially mentioned there was no dialogue of a quid professional quo, he instructed Time final month that Trump mustn’t have blocked navy help to Ukraine. Zelenskiy additionally criticized Trump for casting the nation as corrupt, saying it sends a regarding message to worldwide allies.

On that decision discussing navy help, Trump requested Zelenskiy to analyze Trump’s political rivals within the U.S.

“Look I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelenskiy mentioned. “But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness.”

It’s true that in early October, Zelenskiy had instructed reporters “there was no pressure or blackmail from the U.S.” However he didn’t state Trump had finished “nothing” mistaken.

In any occasion, Zelenskiy knew months earlier than the decision that much-needed U.S. navy assist would possibly rely upon whether or not he was keen to assist Trump by investigating Democrats.

___

TRUMP, explaining why he initially held up navy help to Ukraine: “Why is it that the United States pays? And it affects Europe far more than it affects the United States. So why isn’t it that France, Germany, and all of those countries in Europe that are so strongly affected, why aren’t they paying?” — remarks Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister.

THE FACTS: He’s incorrect that European nations weren’t placing up help for Ukraine.

European Union establishments have offered much more growth help than the $204 million from Washington. Particular EU members, Japan and Canada additionally contribute considerably.

Since 2014, the EU and European monetary establishments have mobilized greater than $16 billion to assist Ukraine’s economic system, counter corruption, construct establishments and strengthen its sovereignty in opposition to additional incursions by Russia after its annexation of Crimea.

The U.S. is a heavy supply of navy help. However NATO additionally contributes a wide range of military-assistance applications and belief funds for Ukraine. In most such circumstances, the applications are modest and NATO nations apart from the U.S. take the lead.

___

PEACE PRIZE

TRUMP: “I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize, I will tell you about that. I made a deal, I saved the country and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, what, did I have something to do with it? Yeah but, you know, that is the way it is. ” Toledo rally.

THE FACTS: Trump didn’t save Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gained the prize in October after he absolutely accepted a peace deal ending a 20-year border warfare with neighboring Eritrea that noticed some 80,000 folks killed. Trump had no identified involvement within the peace deal.

The prize additionally acknowledged Abiy, Africa’s youngest chief, for sweeping adjustments in Ethiopian society as he launched tens of hundreds of prisoners, welcomed house once-banned opposition teams, expanded freedom of expression and acknowledged his nation’s previous abuses.

Trump did conform to a request from Egypt’s president to mediate a dispute amongst Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a proposed dam on the Nile River. That mediation continues.

Trump is thought to specific pique when he’s not acknowledged within the method he thinks is deserved. He mocked teenage local weather activist Greta Thunberg when Time journal named her individual of the yr final month.

___

JOBS

TRUMP: “America lost 60,000 factories under the previous administration, 60,000. You wouldn’t believe that’s possible but I know it’s true. … No, it’s true. No, it’s true. … It’s 60,000 closed, gone. They are all coming back. They are all coming back.” — Toledo rally.

THE FACTS: It’s not true.

The U.S. has certainly misplaced roughly 60,000 factories however that’s since 2001, the beginning of President George W. Bush’s administration. It didn’t occur “under the previous administration.” And so they’re not “all coming back.”

Building spending on factories has declined since a latest peak in 2015 throughout Obama’s presidency. Factories minimize 12,000 jobs in December, based on the roles report Friday. Progress in manufacturing jobs decelerated sharply in 2019, to 46,000, down from 264,000 added jobs in 2018.

___

VETERANS

TRUMP on the Veterans Administration: “For 44 years they try to get accountability. … I said, you know … I have an idea, such a great idea. You are going to go out private, you’re going to pick up a doctor, you are going to get yourself fixed up, we’re going to pay the bill, right? And you know what happened? And I said how — how brilliant is that? They say sir, we’ve been working on that for 48 years but we’ve never been able to get it approved. So I was very, very disillusioned but you know what I’m good at, getting things approved and we got it approved.” — to cheers at Toledo rally.

THE FACTS: He didn’t assume up the thought and get it accredited. Obama bought it accredited. Obama signed into regulation the Alternative program that lets veterans go to a non-public physician at public expense below some circumstances. Trump routinely ignores that and says presidents have tried to get it finished for 44 years. He solely expanded this system.

As for accountability, Trump claims that his regulation means dangerous VA workers are swiftly fired. However a report launched in October by the VA inspector common discovered “significant deficiencies” within the accountability workplace established by the regulation, similar to poor management, shoddy coaching of investigators and a failure to push out underperforming senior leaders.

Additionally on the rally, Trump claimed that “44 years” of failure preceded his success in getting the “right to try” initiative into regulation. That initiative, aimed toward giving terminally ailing sufferers extra entry to unapproved medication, solely goes again 5 or so years.

___

CANCER

TRUMP: “U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration.” — tweet Thursday.

THE FACTS: The information got here from the American Most cancers Society, not the administration, and it doesn’t mirror Trump’s report.

The group mentioned the demise fee from most cancers has declined almost 30% since 1991 and took its sharpest one-year drop in 2017. However the knowledge didn’t mirror cancer-research spending below the Trump administration.

Trump proposed chopping spending on the Nationwide Institutes of Well being however Congress ignored the hassle and raised spending in a invoice the president signed. That isn’t mirrored within the most cancers society report.

___

ENVIRONMENT

TRUMP: “We have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water on earth, and for our country the air is right now cleaner than it’s been in 40 years.” — remarks Thursday.

THE FACTS: No, air high quality has worsened below the Trump administration. And it’s a stretch to say the U.S. is among the many nations with the cleanest air. Dozens of countries have much less smoggy air. Trump made the remarks as he proposed the most recent enforcement rollbacks for the bedrock environmental acts credited with starting the clean-up of U.S. air and water a half-century in the past.

As to water high quality, one measure, Yale College’s world Environmental Efficiency Index, finds the U.S. tied with 9 different nations as having the cleanest consuming water.

However after many years of enchancment, progress in air high quality has stalled.

There have been 15% extra days with unhealthy air in America in 2017 and 2018 than there have been on common from 2013 by means of 2016, the 4 years when the united stateshad its fewest variety of these days since at the very least 1980, based on an AP evaluation of EPA knowledge.

A latest examine by researchers at Carnegie Mellon College discovered that lethal air particle air pollution elevated 5.5% in the USA between 2016 and 2018 after declining by 24.2% from 2009 to 2016.

“The increase was associated with 9,700 premature deaths in 2018,” the examine by Karen Clay and Nicholas Muller mentioned. “At conventional valuations, these deaths represent damages of $89 billion.”

The Obama administration set data for the fewest air-polluted days.

Trump’s proposal would vastly reduce on the Nationwide Environmental Coverage Act’s requirement that federal businesses take into account whether or not an enormous development challenge would harm the atmosphere earlier than they approve the challenge. Different Trump proposals would roll again restrictions on main sources of air and water air pollution, together with coal-fired energy crops and autos.”

___

ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

TRUMP: “Three months ago, after destroying 100% of ISIS and its territorial caliphate …” — tackle Wednesday on Iran’s missile strike on two Iraqi bases.

THE FACTS: His declare of a 100% defeat is deceptive because the Islamic State group nonetheless poses a risk.

IS was defeated in Iraq in 2017, then misplaced the final of its land holdings in Syria in March, marking the tip of the extremists’ self-declared caliphate. Nonetheless, extremist sleeper cells have continued to launch assaults in Iraq and Syria and are believed to be accountable for focused killings in opposition to native officers and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

U.N. specialists have warned that IS leaders are searching for a resurgence. This previous week, Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned the battle in opposition to the group was persevering with in Syria.

___

ENERGY

TRUMP: “We are independent, and we do not need Middle East oil.” — tackle Wednesday.

THE FACTS: Trump’s declaration of power independence is untimely. The U.S. nonetheless wants loads of oil from the Mideast.

The amount of U.S. oil imports from the Persian Gulf alone — 23 million barrels in October – wouldn’t be straightforward to make up elsewhere, at the very least not with out main adjustments in U.S. demand or manufacturing.

Technological advances like fracking and horizontal drilling have allowed the U.S. to vastly improve manufacturing, however demand stays brisk and the nation nonetheless imports hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iraq and different nations. Furthermore, a lot of what the U.S. produces is difficult for home refiners to transform to sensible use. So the U.S. exports that manufacturing and imports oil that’s extra appropriate for American refineries to deal with.

On power extra broadly, the U.S. is certainly near parity on how a lot power it produces and the way a lot it consumes. In some months, it produces greater than it consumes. However it has not achieved self-sufficiency. Within the first 9 months of final yr, it imported about as a lot power because it exported.

___

MILITARY

TRUMP: “The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration, at a cost of $2.5 trillion.” — tackle Wednesday.

THE FACTS: That’s an exaggeration.

It’s true that his administration has accelerated a pointy buildup in protection spending, together with a respite from what the U.S. navy thought of to be crippling spending limits below price range sequestration.

However various new Pentagon weapons applications, such because the F-35 fighter jet, have been began years earlier than the Trump administration. And it’ll take years for freshly ordered tanks, planes and different weapons to be constructed, delivered and put to make use of.

The Air Power’s Minuteman three missiles, a key a part of the U.S. nuclear pressure, as an example, have been working because the early 1970s and the modernization was begun below the Obama administration. They’re due to get replaced with a brand new model, however not till later this decade.