AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020: Apply Online for 14061 Posts Online | Here’s How To Register

Andhra Pradesh Authorities is introduced the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2nd Notification 2020. Purposes are additionally introduced in on-line mode from the eligible candidates for recruitment to the Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Engineering Assistant, Digital Assistant, Schooling Assistant, and so forth Posts in Village Secretariats from 11th January to 31st January 2020.

the official division releases the Ward Sachivalayam Jons 2020 Press Discover to recruit the eligible and contenders for varied posts like Village Surveyor (Grade Three), Panchayat Secretary(Digital Assistant), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Ward planning and Regulation Secretary, Ward Facilities Secretary, and so forth.

this launch of notifications was excellent news for the unemployed youth in AP. Girija Shankar who’s the Panchayati Raj and Rural Improvement commissioner has launched a notification to refill 16,207 vacant posts in Grama and Ward Sachivalayam on Friday. This notification contains 14,zero61 Grama Sachivalayam posts and a couple of,146 Ward Sachivalayam jobs. The candidates can apply on-line for the posts ranging from Saturday (January 11) till midnight of January 31st by visiting the official web site.





Register On-line On gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The data together with all associated issues about making use of for the vacancies is current within the above web site. The above web site additionally incorporates the syllabus of the examination, mode of choice, eligibility of candidates, and so forth.

The Emptiness particulars of the AP Grama Sachivalayam:

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) – 61

Village Income Officer (VRO) Grade-II – 246

ANM/ Multi-Function Well being Asst (Grade-III) (Solely Feminine) – 648

Animal Husbandry Assistant – 6858

Village Fisheries Assistant – 69

Village Horticulture Assistant – 1782

Village Sericulture Assistant – 43

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) – 536

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 1255

Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant – 1122

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – 1134

Welfare and Schooling Assistant – 97

Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi – 762

Whole – 14,zero61.

The Emptiness particulars of Ward Sachivalayam:

Ward Administrative Secretary – 105



Ward Facilities Secretary (Grade-II) – 371



Ward Sanitation & Surroundings Secretary (Grade-II) – 513



Ward Schooling & Knowledge Processing Secretary – 100



Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 844



Ward Welfare & Improvement secretary (Grade-II) – 213

Whole – 2,146.

AP Grama Sachivalayam on-line Software process:

STEP-1: One-time profile registration

STEP-2: Submit a web-based software:-

Right here based mostly on particular person eligibility and curiosity we have to choose the publish class.

There are mainly three classes:

Posts Beneath Class-I:

1. Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V)



2. Mahila Police and Ladies & Baby Welfare Assistant (Feminine)



Three. Welfare & Schooling Assistant



four. Ward Administrative Secretary



5. Ward Ladies & Weaker Sections Safety Secretary (Feminine)

Posts Beneath Class-II:

Group – A (Widespread Examination with desire)

1. Engineering Assistant (Grade-II)



2. Ward Facilities Secretary (Grade-II)

Group – B

(Widespread Examination)

1. Village Income Officer (Grade-II)



2. Village Surveyer (Grade-III)

Posts Beneath Class-III

STEP-Three: Fee – The applicant’s age restrict should be between 18 to 42 years as of 01-07-2019. For reservation particulars, candidates can verify the AP Village Secretariat Recruitment Notification 2019. The applicant should pay Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred solely) in direction of software processing payment and Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred solely) in direction of examination payment. The candidate making use of as a nonlocal candidate along with his/her native district will probably be charged a further payment of Rs. 100/- per district (Most of three districts).

AP Grama Sachivalayam Posts recruitment course of will probably be accomplished within the coming 2 months, as per the data from the sources. Quickly, the AP Authorities goes to nominate a particular panel to recruit the eligible candidates for AP Grama Sachivalayam jobs. From 1st January, the grama Sachivalayam providers will probably be accessible for the individuals.

The pay scale of AP Grama Sachivalayam if about 15,00/- Monthly.

As quickly because the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment course of will get began the most recent information and the posts will probably be displayed on the official web site.