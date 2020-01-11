EDUCATION News

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: AP Village Secretariat removed 15000 recruitments

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Notification 2020: Andhra Pradesh Gram Sachivalayam has once more fired sheds. Practically 15000 recruitments have been eliminated below the most recent notification. 19 Notifications have been issued on gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in for various posts. Every put up has a distinct notification. Candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The net software course of has began. The final date for on-line software 31 is January, 2020. Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Improvement Division in Andhra Pradesh has instructed the brief particulars of this recruitment by means of a tweet.

candidates can apply by visiting gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in or vsws.ap.gov.in or ward-sachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Recruitment on these posts –

Panchayat Secretary, Village Income Officer, ANM / Multi Goal Well being Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Girls Safety Govt, Engineer Assistant, Panchayat Secretary Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor, Welfare and Schooling Assistant, Animal Assistant e.t.c.

