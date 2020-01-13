AP Maheshwari Appointed Director General Of Central Reserve Police Force

AP Maheshwari has been appointed to the publish as much as February 28, 2021 (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as Director Basic of the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF), based on a Personnel Ministry order.

AP Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at current Particular Secretary (Inside Safety) within the Union House Ministry.

He has been appointed to the publish as much as February 28, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order acknowledged.

The publish of DG CRPF was mendacity vacant after RR Bhatnagar retired on December 31.

The over three.25 lakh world’s largest paramilitary power is the lead inner safety power of the nation entrusted with anti-naxal operations and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.