AP source: Twins, 3B Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, in keeping with an individual accustomed to the deal.

The particular person spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity Tuesday night time as a result of the deal had not been introduced. The contract features a membership possibility for a fifth season that might carry the whole worth to $100 million.

The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 break up between Toronto and Cleveland to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for Atlanta final yr. He earned $23 million on a one-year take care of the Braves, his lone season within the NL in a decade-long main league profession.

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star who broke in with Oakland as a catcher in 2010, averaged 37 dwelling runs and 100 RBIs over his three full seasons with the Blue Jays from 2015-17. They traded him to the Indians for a minor league participant in a rental deal on the deadline on Aug. 31, 2018.

So after hanging out on the top-tier beginning pitchers in the marketplace, settling for bargain-rate offers with Homer Bailey and Wealthy Hill, the AL Central champion Twins determined as an alternative to double down on their offense.

The Twins set a serious league document with 307 dwelling runs final season on the way in which to the division title and have been second in baseball with 939 runs behind the New York Yankees, who swept them within the AL Division Sequence.

Donaldson will give the Twins a sixth 30-home run hitter from final season, certainly one of two with designated hitter Nelson Cruz who’ve topped the 40-homer mark sooner or later of their profession. Cruz went deep 41 instances final season, his fourth such time assembly that milestone.

The acquisition of Donaldson will permit the Twins to maneuver third baseman Miguel Sanó throughout the diamond to the other nook. Sanó has a robust arm and is agile for his dimension, however the 26-year-old slugger who’s listed at 6-foot-Four and 272 kilos must be higher fitted to the long run at first base.

Sanó was at Goal Discipline on Tuesday to finalize a three-year, $30 million contract and informed reporters he was greater than keen to modify spots, noting he’s labored out at each positions in the course of the offseason. The Twins created a emptiness at first base by not tendering a contract to C.J. Cron, who hit 25 homers in 125 video games in 2019 however was hampered by a thumb harm that required offseason surgical procedure. Cron signed with division rival Detroit.

___

AP Baseball Author Ben Walker contributed from New York.