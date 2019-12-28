Apartment fire in Hemet that claimed three lives originated from Christmas tree, authorities say

An house hearth in Hemet this week that killed a father and two of his youngsters originated from a Christmas tree, authorities stated.

The fireplace broke out shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in a second-story house unit within the 100 block of North Alessandro Avenue, police and hearth officers stated.

The three killed had been recognized as Juan Moreno, 41, and his youngsters Maris, 12, and Janessa, four, authorities stated. An unidentified Eight-year-old male stays in grave situation at UCI Medical Heart.

Moreno went again inside in the home to rescue members of the family, Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller stated Friday.

“He wasn’t seen alive after that.”

Investigators with the Hemet Fireplace Division and the California Division of Forestry and Fireplace Safety made the willpower.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” Hemet Fireplace Chief Scott Brown stated. “Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning so you can get out quickly.”

