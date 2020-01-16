Apartment rents stalling in Denver, falling in Brighton

House rents rose modestly throughout a lot of metro Denver final 12 months, except Brighton, the place they fell 6%, in line with a year-end survey from House Listing.

Nationally, the median hire on a two-bedroom house rose 1.four% final 12 months, the survey discovered.

Beneficial properties among the many 15-cities examined in metro Denver ranged from 7.eight% in Lafayette and four.1% in Golden to zero.eight% in Denver, zero.7percentin Lone Tree and zero.5% in Citadel Rock.

Thornton rents had been up three.1%, whereas Arvada, Parker and Littleton all measured two-bedroom hire will increase of two.1% final 12 months. Westminster had a 1.5% improve, whereas Aurora rents had been up 1.four%.

“Denver’s current rate of growth is particularly low, but we did see a similar stretch of sub-1% growth in the late summer and early fall of 2018,” mentioned Chris Salviati, a housing economist with House Listing, an house itemizing service.

Denver’s median two-bedroom hire of $1,350 is above the nationwide common of $1,192, in line with House Listing. However Denver house rents are the second-lowest within the metro space after Wheat Ridge, a mirrored image of the massive provide of older models in these two cities.

Lone Tree had the best median two-bedroom hire at $2,010 a month in December, adopted by Thornton at $1,940 and Lafayette and Littleton at $1,900.

Denver house rents rose between 6% to eight% in 2015, however they beginning slowing in 2016, rising just one.6% in December of that 12 months. They haven’t risen quicker than three% since, in line with House Listing.

“One thing to keep in mind is that although rent growth has cooled, Denver still experienced one of the biggest increases in housing costs in the nation over the past decade as a whole,” Salviati mentioned.

Completely different information suppliers present completely different inflation charges for metro Denver residences, in line with numbers supplied by the Nationwide House Affiliation. CoStar is displaying house rents rising at a three% clip in metro Denver within the fourth quarter, whereas Yardi has it at round 1.5%. Marcus & Millichap is an outlier, with hire development working a strong 6%.

“With all the new construction in Denver, decelerating growth does not surprise me, though, and I would expect slower rent growth in 2020 until demand has a chance to catch up with supply recently delivered,” mentioned Paula Munger, head of business analysis and evaluation for the Nationwide House Affiliation.

Tenants have persistently crammed the brand new residences that hit the market in recent times. However Munger estimates builders overshot demand by about 1,900 models final 12 months in metro Denver.

“I would expect slower rent growth in 2020 until demand has a chance to catch up with supply recently delivered,” she mentioned. “I anticipate continued strong demand in 2020 in metro Denver, but we may see developers hit the pause button after projects currently underway are wrapped up.”