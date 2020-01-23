Apocalyptic dust storm engulfing drought-stricken towns as it sweeps over THREE Australian states 

By Lauren Ferri For Each day Mail Australia

Unimaginable footage and photos captured the second an apocalyptic mud storm swept by means of rural drought-stricken cities in three states.

A chilly entrance swept by means of areas of South Australia, selecting up mud and creating an intense storm in drought-stricken areas within the state.

The mud storm was so extreme it swept by means of components of New South Wales and Victoria, decreasing visibility and turning the sky a stark shade of pink.

South Australia Police posted to Fb on Wednesday warning drivers of the shortage of visibility.

‘Motorists are requested to take care alongside the Barrier Freeway between Peterborough and Yunta because of a mud storm rolling by means of,’ the submit learn.

‘Visibility has been lowered to 200m so please drive fastidiously by means of the world.’

The Bureau of Meteorology mentioned the mud prolonged into NSW and Victoria, protecting an space of 275,00zero sq. km.

Residents took to social media and posted images of the sky turning an eerie shade of pink.

‘We needed to simply pull off the highway close to Truro, mud storm so unhealthy,’ one individual wrote.

South Australia’s Riverland area and western NSW had been among the many areas hit the toughest, with many locals having to hunt shelter away from the mud.

In some areas the storm lasted greater than six hours and dirt crammed houses and companies.

BOM mentioned the storm was a results of robust winds and a chilly entrance passing by means of Adelaide.

The mud storm was pictured in Damaged Hill in NSW, whereas additionally hitting Mildura in Victoria, with tints of pink and orange and lowered visibility on the roads on Wednesday.

Visibility was lowered to simply metres after the mud storm hit South Australia on Wednesday