Appalled guests walk out of luxury five-star hotel over ‘disastrous’ Christmas Day meal

A lodge has been slammed for its ‘catastrophic’ Christmas Day lunch which left visitors strolling out after they had been served ‘chilly and dry’ meals hours after arriving.

Round 160 individuals had been booked in for lunch at Lochgreen Home Resort and Spa in Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland earlier this week at a price of £85 a head.

However regardless of the hefty price ticket, lots of the visitors had been left sorely dissatisfied with their meal complaining of workers strolling about like ‘headless chickens’ and starters arriving two hours late that had been ‘chilly, bland and burnt’.

Disgruntled clients have left a sequence of grievances on TripAdvisor, and revealed that round six tables walked out after arriving on the luxurious venue’s operate suite.

Round 160 individuals had been booked in for lunch at Lochgreen Home Resort and Spa (pictured) in Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland earlier this week at a price of £85 a head

Lots of the visitors had been left sorely dissatisfied with their meal, claiming that tables weren’t cleared away rapidly and that a number of visitors left the venue completely

Disgruntled clients have taken to TripAdvisor to complain in regards to the high quality of the meals and repair (above and under)

The five-star lodge, which has usually beneficial evaluations, has been affected by a sequence of 1 star postings following the ‘catastrophe’ meal.

One reviewer mentioned: ‘As one of many many individuals unlucky sufficient to witness the catastrophic 2pm lunch saga, I will not repeat what has already mentioned by many others.

‘However I’ll say that sure the writing was on the wall inside ten minutes of arriving and deteriorated at an unrelenting tempo!’

They added: ‘Whereas many commented on the indifference from workers, I’ve to say that these we handled had been traumatised however apologetic – they had been despatched like lambs to the slaughter.’

One other mentioned: ‘A room of 160 individuals crammed to capability like a works canteen. No music, waited 80 minutes for a starter which was inedible and never of a wonderful eating normal.

‘We determined after the starter to go away because it was solely going to worsen. Folks had been serving to themselves to jugs of water, we needed to get a corkscrew to open our wine. Folks had been strolling out and complaining in all places you seemed.

‘We have eaten on the Lochgreen on earlier events and stayed on the lodge, we had an incredible lunch final Christmas Day however we are going to by no means return.’

Company paid £85 per head for the Christmas dinner within the operate suite, however regardless of the hefty price ticket visitors mentioned they weren’t handled to a luxurious meal

Some reviewers slammed the lodge’s meal as a ‘full catastrophe’ and lodge administration has now apologised for the expertise

Whereas one other, Sarah P, added: ‘I’ve been a loyal and lengthy serving buyer of Lochgreen – having had a number of christenings, household occasions, a marriage and a number of Sunday lunches there.

‘Christmas lunch (2pm serving) was an entire and utter catastrophe! There aren’t any phrases and if I might provide no stars I might.’

She added: ‘The staff- the place all strolling about like headless chickens, no thought what was happening.

‘The tall male supervisor strolling about with antlers on seemed as if he has given up and shortly as we walked via the door, he was as ineffective as a chocolate teapot.’

A fourth wished they’d stayed at house.

They posted: ‘I used to be very dissatisfied within the meals as we speak. I might have made a greater turkey dinner at house, this will probably be final time for us.

‘Such a disgrace, particularly at £85 quid per head.’

And one other mentioned: ‘I’ve by no means skilled such incompetence and basic mismanagement married with cavalier indifference all directed to patrons who had spent their arduous money to deal with their households to a luxurious Christmas meal.

‘ of primary errors in hospitality administration and supply is prolonged and woeful.’

Others labelled the meal ‘catastrophic’ as they picked up on various points together with enormous waits for meals all through the afternoon (above and under)

Mr Costley, the chairman of the corporate which runs the lodge, mentioned there have been some issues with the meals and has apologised.

He advised the Every day Document: ‘On Christmas Day with regard to our Backyard Suite Restaurant a choice was made to alter the format of the service however sadly this didn’t work.

‘A member of workers had modified the desk plan for that room and had not entered the main points within the system inflicting confusion.

‘I’m profusely sorry to everybody who dined with us and while this was a administration error I in fact take full duty for what occurred.

‘I really feel very embarrassed and deeply damage, nonetheless individuals who know the Firm and are common visitors and associates know that everybody endeavours to do their greatest.

‘I can state categorically that such a service is not going to be repeated sooner or later at Lochgreen.

‘All reservations for the Backyard Suite Restaurant have been contacted as we speak by my PA and full refunds have been given.’

Regardless of the barrage of 1 star evaluations, the lodge nonetheless has four.5 ranking on TripAdvisor and has been reviewed effectively elsewhere. On Google it has a median of four.6 from 361 evaluations.

