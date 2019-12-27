December 27, 2019 | 1:39pm

An appeals court docket dominated Friday Brooklyn Federal decide went straightforward on a wannabe ISIS terrorist by giving him a “shockingly low” 17-year sentence, in keeping with court docket papers.

Choose Margo Okay. Brodie sentenced Fareed Mumuni in February 2017 after the failed terrorist was convicted of attempting to offer help for ISIS and for stabbing an FBI agent on Staten Island 2015.

Circuit Choose Jose A. Cabranes mentioned Friday that the 23-year-old’s sentence was 80 p.c beneath the advisory pointers of 85 years — and he despatched the ruling again to the decrease court docket for attainable resentencing.

Prosecutors in June 2018 had requested that Mumuni obtain 85 years.

A lawyer Mumuni opposed, nonetheless, portray the tried assassin as a sufferer of ISIS recruiters.

“He was not a leader. He was recruited … Fareed Mumuni is a young person who is capable of redemption,” the lawyer mentioned.

Though Choose Brodie referred to as Mumuni’s conduct “grave” and “reprehensible,” she handed him a 17- yr sentence.

“This clearly erroneous assessment of the evidence leaves us with the definite and firm conviction that a mistake has been committed,” Cabranes wrote for almost all.

“[It was] a mistake that resulted in a shockingly low sentence that, if upheld, would damage the administration of justice in our country.”