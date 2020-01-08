Appeals court throws out case against four social workers in Gabriel Fernandez case

4 years in the past, when L.A. County prosecutors filed prison prices in opposition to the social employees who left Eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez within the dwelling together with his mom and her boyfriend regardless of a number of investigations into alleged abuse, the case stood as a stern warning to little one protecting caseworkers throughout the nation.

Mishandle a case badly sufficient, the fees appeared to say, and also you, too, may face felony little one abuse prices.

“These social workers were criminally negligent,” Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey mentioned on the time. “They should be held responsible.”

However this week, the landmark case — one in all solely a handful of such prosecutions nationwide — absorbed a crippling blow, when a state appeals court docket threw out the fees, saying there was “no probable cause.”

The 2nd District Court docket of Attraction justices dominated that the case hinged, largely, on whether or not the 4 social employees had a authorized responsibility to “exert control” over Gabriel’s abusers — his mom, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre. Each have been convicted of murdering Gabriel, whose Could 2013 dying led to far-reaching reforms throughout the county’s little one welfare system.

“Although there may be consequences to social workers who fail to fulfill” their duties, the appellate opinion reads, “the consequences do not include criminal liability for child abuse.”

With their 2-1 ruling, the justices tossed out the 2016 prison prices filed in opposition to former county Division of Youngsters and Household Companies workers Kevin Bom, Stefanie Rodriguez, Gregory Merritt and Patricia Clement — one felony depend of kid abuse and one felony depend of falsifying public data for every defendant.

The choice, which the district legal professional’s workplace nonetheless may enchantment to the California Supreme Court docket, troubled Gabriel’s cousin, Emily Carranza.

“I’m a little disturbed and disappointed in the judicial system,” she mentioned, including that she hopes the district legal professional’s workplace will enchantment. “What kind of message are they sending to social workers? If you make a mistake, make sure you cover up your tracks? I’m angry.”

Requested if the district legal professional’s workplace would enchantment, Greg Risling, a spokesman for district legal professional’s workplace, mentioned, “We’re in the process of reviewing the opinion.”

The current ruling stands in stark distinction to earlier selections from two L.A. County Superior Court docket judges.

Throughout a preliminary listening to in 2017, Choose Mary Lou Villar dominated that there was sufficient proof to carry the social employees over for trial, saying she believed that the county workers had mishandled proof of escalating abuse and didn’t file experiences about what was occurring within the boy’s dwelling inside a well timed method.

“Red flags were everywhere,” the decide mentioned.

Protection attorneys shortly filed a movement asking one other decide to throw out the case. However in September of 2018, Choose George Lomeli, who presided over Aguirre’s homicide trial, agreed that the case ought to proceed to trial.

Gabriel’s dying had been “foreseeable,” Lomeli mentioned, and the defendants — who he famous had overruled a scoring system supposed to detect whether or not a toddler was in peril — had demonstrated “an improper regard for human life.”

A synopsis of the case specified by the appellate opinion revealed Monday affords bleak particulars about Gabriel’s last months.

Early in 2013, after a counselor was assigned to do dwelling visits with the household in Palmdale, Fernandez confirmed the counselor what seemed to be a suicide be aware written by Gabriel, which included a drawing of two upside-down characters.

“I love you so much that I will kill my sowf,” it learn, in accordance with court docket paperwork. “I love you in till you diy.”

Ultimately, data present, after Fernandez refused to proceed counseling, Clement, one of many social employees, really helpful that DCFS shut the case. However earlier than formally closing it out, she used a risk-assessment rubric, which decided that the household scored a six — a “high” rating. Excessive-risk circumstances can’t be closed until a supervisor makes a “discretionary override,” which is what occurred, in accordance with court docket paperwork, when Merritt, a supervisor, downgraded the case to “moderate.”

In early Could 2013, a couple of month after the case was closed, Gabriel’s first-grade trainer referred to as Rodriguez, one other of the social employees, and left a voicemail saying that Gabriel had returned to highschool after an extended absence with a pink eye, pores and skin peeling from his brow and scabs. The social employee didn’t reply to the trainer’s messages, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

Days later, Fernandez referred to as 911 and when paramedics responded to the Palmdale dwelling, Gabriel was unresponsive. The boy, who had a fractured cranium, lacking tooth and cuts and bruises dotting his physique, later died at a hospital.

In a dissenting opinion, one of many justices wrote that she was “disturbed by the negative incentives this case creates for social workers and for DCFS,” saying she believes it strips away incentive for social employees to need “to reform and repair the parts of the system that may fail the children it is intended to protect.”

“We have, in effect, encouraged DCFS and its social workers,” she wrote, “to cover their tracks if they stumble on the cracks in the system.”

Attorneys for the social employees, nonetheless, praised the ruling as a mandatory course correction.

Clement’s legal professional, Shelly Barbara Albert, mentioned the method has been extraordinarily worrying for her shopper.

“She’s looking forward to putting this behind her,” Albert mentioned.

Lance Michael Filer, who represents Rodriguez, mentioned that his shopper had been ready for this information for a very long time.

“Our position has always been the same,” Filer mentioned, “that neither she nor anyone else in her shoes should have been held criminally accountable for the unpredictable nature of criminals, and that the people that actually harmed Gabriel have already had their trial and day in court.”

