Appeals court throws out case against four social workers in Gabriel Fernandez case

Justices with the California 2nd District Courtroom of Enchantment threw out the case Monday towards 4 former social employees who confronted felony expenses within the dying of Eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Gabriel died in Might 2013 after months of torture and abuse, based on prosecutors. His mom, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, are anticipated to spend the remainder of their lives in jail for his homicide.

A stunning twist within the case got here in 2016 when the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace charged former county Division of Kids and Household Companies workers Kevin Bom, Stefanie Rodriguez, Gregory Merritt and Patricia Clement with one felony rely of kid abuse and one felony rely of falsifying public data. It marked the primary time in latest reminiscence through which baby protecting employees had been criminally charged over the alleged mishandling of a case.

Of their 2-1 choice filed Monday, the justices dominated that, as a result of the allegations towards the 4 social employees had been based mostly on their “alleged nonfeasance,” prosecutors needed to show that the employees both had the obligation and talent to regulate Gabriel’s abusers or had custody or management of him. The courtroom concluded that the employees “never had the requisite duty to control the abusers and did not have care or custody of Gabriel,” based on the opinion.

4 social employees — Kevin Bom, left, Stefanie Rodriguez, Gregory Merritt and Patricia Clement — confronted felony expenses within the case of Gabriel Fernandez. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Occasions)

In 2016 when the employees had been charged, prosecutors argued that the staff minimized “the significance of the physical, mental and emotional injuries that Gabriel suffered … [and] allowed a vulnerable boy to remain at home and continue to be abused.”

“Social workers play a vital role in society. We entrust them to protect our children from harm,” Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey mentioned in a 2016 assertion. “When their negligence is so great as to become criminal, young lives are put at risk. We believe these social workers were criminally negligent and performed their legal duties with willful disregard for Gabriel’s well-being.”

Rodriguez’s legal professional, Lance Michael Filer, mentioned that his consumer has been coping with the case for years and that “this has been the news she’s been waiting to hear for a long time.”



“Our position has always been the same,” Filer mentioned, “that neither she nor anyone else in her shoes should have been held criminally accountable for the unpredictable nature of criminals and that the people that actually harmed Gabriel have already had their trial and day in court.”

Prosecutors may maintain one other preliminary listening to within the case or take it to the California Supreme Courtroom. The district legal professional’s workplace couldn’t be reached for remark Monday.

Clement’s legal professional, Shelly Barbara Albert, mentioned neither she nor Clement had been specializing in what was subsequent and as a substitute had been appreciating the attraction courtroom’s choice.

“This has been a very difficult time for [Clement] and very stressful,” Albert mentioned. “She’s looking forward to putting this behind her, and that’s where things are right now.”