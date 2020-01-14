Appetite for stealing: Armed man robs a bakery in Mexico and returns to retrieve a slice of bread

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 12:52 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:52 EST, 14 January 2020

Surveillance footage reveals the gorgeous second a thief robs a bakery at gunpoint, making off with handfuls of money – earlier than returning to demand a slice of bread.

The brazen suspect was caught on digicam holding up the store in Boca del Río, a metropolis within the Mexican gulf state of Veracruz, on Saturday night time.

The unidentified man was seen grabbing a small piece bread from a rack and calmly strolling to the money register attendant, putting the merchandise on the counter.

As he reaches into his bag as if to pay, he instantly catches the feminine worker’s consideration when he nonchalantly brandishes his weapon.

The terrified girl opens the register and steps apart to permit the armed man to stroll behind the counter and seize the entire cash from the register earlier than he leaves.

Surveillance digicam at a bakery in Mexico captures the second a person (middle) locations down a bit of bread and pulls out a gun on the money register clerk (proper) in a theft try on Saturday

The unidentified thief walked across the counter and took all the cash out from a money register earlier than strolling out

He then encounters a person, who seemed to be one other retailer worker or presumably the supervisor, and so they alternate phrases.

A few seconds go earlier than the armed robber seems to do not forget that he has left one thing inside.

The person then heads straight to the counter and calls for that the lady to put a bit of bread that he ‘meant to buy’ in a paper bag.

The bakery thief (middle) walked again into the store moments after robbing it and ordered the shop clerk (proper) to put the bread on a bag to go

The armed man, who has not been arrested by authorities, made certain to go away with the bread which he used as an adjunct to rob the bakery on Sunday

Not one of the staff had been harmed in the course of the theft.

Authorities had not arrested the suspect as of Tuesday.

It’s unknown how a lot cash in whole the thief escaped with.

In accordance with Mexican information outlet La Silla Rota, the city of Boca del Río was listed was probably the most most secure metropolis within the state of Veracruz in 2019 regardless of averaging one violent assault per day.