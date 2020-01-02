Apple may launch two new versions of its budget-friendly iPhone SE 2 this year starting at just $399

By James Pero For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 12:10 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:10 EST, 2 January 2020

Prospects in search of a less expensive various to Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 might quickly have a number of choices.

In accordance with a brand new report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning on releasing not one, however two, model of its revamped, budget-friendly, iPhone SE.

Each of the brand new units, aptly dubbed the iPhone SE 2, will reportedly come outfitted with an LCD show versus Apple’s dearer OLED show – a distinction that may doubtless decrease the value considerably.

The iPhone XR (pictured above) is amongst Apple’s latest ‘price range’ choices, regardless of retailing at a fairly hefty $599. A rumored iPhone SE 2 is anticipated to price $399

DigiTimes would not elaborate on how the fashions will differ, however in response to Appleinsider, they’ll doubtless have completely different display screen sizes. A bigger model will include a 6.1-inch show whereas a smaller model will span 5.5-inches.

DigiTimes’ report relies on packaging orders obtained by a Taiwan primarily based firm for 2 iPhone SE 2 fashions, although the existence of these differing fashions has but to be corroborated by anybody else.

In accordance with a previous report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has typically accurately forecast Apple’s yet-to-be-released , the telephone will hit the market as quickly as March 2020 after going into manufacturing in January.

A launch date follows a number of different particulars launched forecast by Kuo, together with a price ticket that makes the telephone a full $300 lower than Apple’s newly launch premium system, the iPhone 11.

Kuo says the subsequent iteration Apple’s iPhone SE will price $399 and are available three distinct colours and two storage tiers – a 64 GB model and a 128 GB model.

Colours are anticipated to incorporate house grey, silver, and product pink, in response to 9to5Mac.

The iPhone SE 2 will reportedly be much like the design of the iPhone eight however will include Apple’s latest processor, the A13 Bionic – the identical chip included in each new iPhone 11’s – regardless of having 1GB much less RAM than Apple’s premium fashions.

Kuo says the telephones will doubtless be positioned as a method to entice iPhone homeowners nonetheless utilizing the corporate’s older fashions, notably the iPhone 6 and 6s, who can’t afford the corporate’s $700 iPhone 11.

Apple’s additionally plans to launch a brand new, dearer vary of telephones, reportedly referred to as the iPhone 12, as quickly as September this yr.

That is stated to incorporate three 5G fashions – the 5.Four-inch iPhone 12 Professional 5G, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Professional Plus 5G, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Professional Max 5G.

There can even be three 4G fashions – the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 4G, the 5.Four-inch iPhone 12 Professional 4G and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Professional Plus 4G.

The three smaller handsets may have twin rear cameras, whereas the Plus and Max fashions will characteristic triple rear digital camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities.