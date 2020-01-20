Apple TV+ announces new British comedy series Trying

Apple has introduced the primary British authentic sequence to make its strategy to its streaming service.

Making an attempt stars Rafe Spall (Warfare of the Worlds) and Esther Smith (Cuckoo) as Jason and Nikki, a younger couple who need a child however, in accordance with the present’s synopsis, it’s “the one thing they just can’t have.”

The comedy sequence, which additionally stars Imelda Staunton (A Confession), is written by Andy Wolton (Mock The Week) and explores themes surrounding rising up, settling down and discovering somebody to like.

The present will include eight half-hour episodes and is about to land on the streaming service on Friday 1st Could 2020.

Apple TV launched in November 2019 with a slate of authentic sequence, together with The Morning Present starring Jennifer Aniston, a job for which she not too long ago took residence Greatest Lead Actress on the SAG Awards.

Hailing from BBC Studios, Making an attempt marks the primary ever British sequence to debut completely on Apple TV , which has beforehand specialised in status American reveals.

Apple TV is accessible within the UK for £four.99 per thirty days.