Apply online for admission to MBA in MNNIT

Admission to the brand new session in MNNIT has began. Admission to the tutorial session 2020 – 21 within the Grasp of Enterprise Administration (MBA) program has been launched on the web site. On-line utility for admission to MBA course of the Institute's College of Administration Research has began from Wednesday.

On-line utility 25 will probably be taken by February. Candidates of common and OBC class need to pay an utility price of 1200 whereas SC-ST candidates must deposit 600 Rs. The institute's tutorial workplace has been requested to submit exhausting copies of utility kinds, e-receipt of charges and associated papers by 5:30 pm on March 6. The papers is not going to be accepted on the Dean Tutorial Workplace after the due time.

Admission to MNNIT's College of Administration Research will probably be given on the premise of the advantage of the marks obtained within the Frequent Aptitude Check (CAT) 2019 however any position of the Indian Institute of Administration (IIM) within the admission course of Won’t occur. The results of CAT 2019 has been launched by IIM on January four. PRO of the institute Prof. Shivesh Sharma knowledgeable that on-line functions for MBA have began.

