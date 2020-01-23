Appointment of 1029 home guards will be canceled in Jharkhand

of Jharkhand Residence Protection Corps (Residence Guard) 1029 The appointment of troopers (new nomination) shall be canceled. Residence Guard DG MV Rao has written a letter on this regard to Sukhdev Singh, Extra Chief Secretary, Residence Division. DG Homeguard has written that there have been complaints of irregularity in relation to the restoration. The functions fired within the 12 months 2016 contained 771 vacancies. However 1029 candidates had been chosen. DG MV Rao wrote that the method must be resumed by canceling the present reinstatement of the Residence Guards.



What’s Criticism

Rajiv Tiwari had complained that within the 12 months 2016 an commercial for the brand new nomination of Residence Guard Jawans was printed. This commercial confirmed vacancies for the agricultural residence guard jawans 362 and for the city 409. The commercial for the brand new nomination of residence guard jawans for Itki and Nagdi was not printed. Regardless of this, the advantage checklist of residence guard jawans was additionally printed in Itki and Nagdi. Towards the Residence Guard Guidelines, the then Government District Officer of Ranchi District Vinay Kumar was included within the Choice Committee, whereas the Residence Guard Guidelines should not have a provision to put the Inspector within the Choice Committee. Additionally, many individuals had cast residential certificates.

Common Secretary apprehends hazard of life

State Common Secretary Rajiv Tiwari has mentioned that there was a considerable amount of disturbances on this new nomination, I’ve voiced towards this disturbance, in such a scenario that he’s at risk of life.