Appointment Of Chief Of Defence Staff Historic For India, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi:

Union House Minister Amit Shah mentioned on Wednesday that the appointment of the primary Chief of Defence Employees (CDS) was momentous and historic for India and it’ll additional the Narendra Modi authorities’s efforts in direction of making certain welfare of personnel of all three companies of the armed forces.

In a collection of tweets, Mr Shah additionally mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled yet one more long-pending demand with India getting its first CDS.

Basic Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India’s first Chief of Defence Employees with a mandate to herald convergence in functioning of the Military, the Navy and the Indian Air Drive and bolster the nation’s navy prowess. He took cost as CDS on Wednesday.

“The Chief of Defence Employees is not going to solely additional Modi authorities’s efforts in direction of making certain welfare of personnel of all of the three wings of Indian Armed Forces, modernise our navy and fulfil aspirations of a #NewIndia.

“A momentous and historic day for India as PM @narendramodi ji fulfils yet one more long-pending demand and India will get its First Chief of Defence Employees. I’m assured that this determination will additional strengthen India’s resolve to be among the many greatest defence forces on the earth,” Mr Shah mentioned.

The house minister additionally congratulated Basic Bipin Rawat, on taking cost as India’s first CDS.

“I’m positive beneath his management all of the three forces will collectively work as a crew and go away no stone unturned in securing our nation towards all odds,” he mentioned.