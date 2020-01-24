APSSB Recruitment 2020: 944 constables will be recruited in Arunachal Pradesh, 12th can apply

Arunachal Pradesh Workers Choice Board (APSSB) is recruiting for varied posts together with constables. For this, apply on-line. For recruitment 28 purposes will be comprised of January and 100 February is the final date to use. The posts of Foresters, H / Constable (RT / T), H / Constable (Driver) Constable (GD), Constable (IRBn), Constable (Driver) will probably be crammed by means of this recruitment. Candidates can apply by visiting the official web site of Arunachal Pradesh Workers Choice Board (APSSB) www.apssb.in.

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Notification

Candidates should move 12 to fill these vacancies. Candidates are chosen in three phases. Can be in Within the first section, there will probably be Bodily Normal Take a look at, Bodily Effectivity Take a look at and Commerce Take a look at. Within the third section, goal a number of selection questions will probably be requested. Put up code in first stage 67 / 20, 70/20 And 71 / 20, within the second stage 58 / 20, 59 / 20, 60 / 20, 61 / 20, 62 / 20, 63 / 20, 64 / 20, 65 / 20, 66 / 20, 68/20 And 69/20 Are included.

Software charge: Rupees 100 to ST candidates and Basic candidates for these posts Software charge of Rs. Candidates should add a scanned copy of their certificates.