AR Murugadoss lets down Nayanthara again: Is her role chopped out in Darbar for demanding better remuneration?

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













Nayanthara’s function in Rajinikanth’s Darbar has been criticised by critics. The actress performs the function of the Tamil famous person’s spouse within the multilingual movie, however her function has lesser scope within the storyline which has made many reviewers slam the poor writing by director AR Murugadoss.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar.PR Handout

Nayan-Rajini Come Collectively after 15 Years

Lot was mentioned and written when Nayanthara was roped in for Rajinikanth’s Darbar. She was sharing the display screen area with the Tamil famous person after 15 years. The final time she had labored with him in a distinguished function was in Chandramukhi method again in 2005.

At this time, the Bigil actress is likely one of the massive names from South India and has earned the tag ‘Girl Celebrity.’ Over time, Nayan has turn out to be extraordinarily picky and picks up the movies which solely have good roles for her. Sadly, Darbar has letdown the expectations of her followers.

Nayan, a “Showpiece” in Darbar

Though she is sweet trying, her function has lesser significance within the movie. “Nayanthara’s character Lilly looks ethereal. There’s not one hair out of place even when she goes jogging and it is tiring to see her look perfect 24×7. That said, her character is of no importance to the story. It looks like she was roped in just to please a certain section of the audience,” the critic from India At this time writes in his overview.

The Occasions of India critic has termed her as “showpiece” within the movie. “Darbar is also alert to its hero’s age in real life. This is why the romantic track, between Arunasalam and Lily (Nayanthara, in a character that is simply a showpiece), is enjoyable,” he complains.

Nayanthara’s Points with the Makers

There are actually rumours doing rounds that Nayanthara was in no way pleased with the remuneration supplied by the makers of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Did this challenge have one thing to do along with her characterisation? Solely the actress can reply it.

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in Darbar.PR Handout

Nonetheless, the very fact is AR Murugadoss has let her down once more. She had complained a few years in the past about her function of their earlier movie Ghajini. She regretted doing Ghajini and alleged that she was not given the function that she was supplied promised.

“Though I have to confess on hindsight that the worst decision that I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly. But I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience,” Sify had quoted her as saying.