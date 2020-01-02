AR Murugadoss on Thuppakki 2 with Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Once I get the spark, I will do the sequel’

Vijay and AR Murugadoss.PR Handout

Rumours of Thuppakki 2 have been doing rounds for years now. AR Murugadoss, the creator of the movie, has now spoken in regards to the sequel to his blockbuster film with Thalapathy Vijay.

ARM Wishes to Make Thuppakki 2 with Thalapathy

In the course of the promotions of his upcoming film Darbar, AR Murugadoss was requested about the potential for Thuppakki 2. The director mentioned that he’s involved in regards to the (attainable) comparisons between the 2 films that would come up if he ever makes a sequel.

Nonetheless, AR Murugadoss needs to do a sequel to Thuppakki 2. “I would definitely like to do Thuppakki 2 once the idea for the sequel strikes me,” he mentioned. He needs to ship Jagadish (the title of Vijay’s character) on a global mission.

“I have to develop the character and send Jagadish on an operation to some foreign country. Once I get the spark, I will do Thuppakki 2,” the filmmaker says.

AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s Thuppakki stays one of many greatest hits of their careers. It was about an intelligence particular person from the military on a vacation who foils terror assaults in Mumbai. Kajal Aggarwal had performed the feminine lead in Kalippuli S Thanu-produced movie.

Sequel Tendencies:

Rajinikanth’s Enthiran: The Robotic, Suriya’s Singam and CS Amudhan’s Tamizh Padam are a few of the films which had sequels within the latest years. Now, Shankar is doing Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. So, one won’t be stunned if AR Murugadoss comes up with a sequel to Thuppakki 2.

ARM with Vijay

AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s combo has at all times labored huge time on the field workplace. After Thuppakki, they joined palms for Kaththi and Sarkar.

Presently, AR Murugadoss is gearing up for the discharge of his subsequent movie Darbar wherein Rajinikanth and Nayanthara play the leads. Then again, Vijay is busy with Grasp, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.