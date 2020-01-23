Aragon’s 22 points leads Pueblo South to 55-46 victory against Pueblo County

The Pueblo South Colts earned a win after they defeated the Pueblo County Hornets 55-46 on Tuesday.

Pueblo South was paced in scoring by Ray j Aragon who scored 22 factors whereas additionally recording one rebound and 5 assists. Gavin Eborn and Jace Bellah additionally had strong video games contributing 10 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Pueblo South heading to play Pueblo West and Pueblo County taking up Pueblo East.

Pueblo County has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



