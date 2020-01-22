Aragon’s 22 points leads Pueblo South to 55-46 win over Pueblo County

The Pueblo South Colts earned a win once they defeated the Pueblo County Hornets 55-46 on Tuesday.

Pueblo South was paced in scoring by Ray j Aragon who put up 22 factors whereas additionally recording one rebound and 5 assists. Gavin Eborn and Jace Bellah additionally had productive video games contributing 10 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Pueblo South heading to play Pueblo West and Pueblo County taking over Pueblo East.

Pueblo County has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit immediately



This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.