News

Arapahoe County coroner identifies man found shot to death in Aurora alley

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s workplace has recognized the sufferer of a Jan. three murder as David Guerrero Rodriguez, in line with a information launch.

Round 1:45 a.m. on Jan. three, officers responded to a 911 name from the 1400 block of Havana Road a couple of head harm, an Aurora Police spokesman stated. They discovered the physique of Rodriguez, 33, in an alley upon arrival. He was pronounced lifeless on scene from gunshot wounds. His demise has been dominated a murder.

Police are asking anyone with details about the killing to name Agent Heath Graw at (303) 739-6213 or, to stay nameless, name Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment