Arapahoe County coroner identifies man found shot to death in Aurora alley

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s workplace has recognized the sufferer of a Jan. three murder as David Guerrero Rodriguez, in line with a information launch.

Round 1:45 a.m. on Jan. three, officers responded to a 911 name from the 1400 block of Havana Road a couple of head harm, an Aurora Police spokesman stated. They discovered the physique of Rodriguez, 33, in an alley upon arrival. He was pronounced lifeless on scene from gunshot wounds. His demise has been dominated a murder.

Police are asking anyone with details about the killing to name Agent Heath Graw at (303) 739-6213 or, to stay nameless, name Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.