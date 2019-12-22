Arbaaz Khan about Malaika getting Arhaan Khan’s custody: It was fair-enough, didn’t want to even fight for it

Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun KapoorInstagram

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora appear to be setting new parenting targets for fogeys who’ve parted methods. Although the 2 may not be at the very best of phrases, in relation to their son, Arhaan, the duo by no means depart a stone unturned in giving him the very best parental care and steerage.

Youtube Screengrab

Assist from household

Speaking to Pinkvilla in regards to the part when he was going by way of a tough patch in his skilled life, Arbaaz Khan revealed how his household has at all times been there for him. See, I by no means felt any totally different as a result of my household was at all times there for me. It was not as if they had been rallying round me extra at the moment when my private life was in that state of affairs. They had been at all times there, beneath any circumstances. They need not really want to make an additional effort like ‘now we have to put our arms round his shoulder’ or ‘now we have to give him 5 additional calls’ or ‘now we have to name him for dinner’, it simply that they’re there for us. My household, our siblings, we’re there for one another.”

He additionally added that they none of them intrude in each-other’s private life and that all of them love and respect every –different. He additionally added that although they won’t be round throughout each-other’s happiness however each time any of them is down-and-out, the whole household is there. He additionally mentioned that that is the hallmark of his household.

Arhaan Khan’s custody

Speaking about how his son Arhaan took the entire information of his separation with Malaika and giving custody to Malaika, Arbaaz mentioned, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be.”

Arhaan additionally appears to be sharing a cordial equation with each Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani.