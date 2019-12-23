Arbaaz Khan about son Arhaan’s custody: He is going to be 18 now, he will make up his mind

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun KapoorInstagram

Whereas Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan broke 1,000,000 hearts after they determined to finish their fairy-tale wedding ceremony, they nonetheless proceed to make folks imagine in fortunately ever with the best way they arrive collectively for his or her son Arhaan Khan.

It’s by no means straightforward for folks to resolve to half methods, extra so when an adolescent child is concerned. However Malaika and Arbaaz have proved how straightforward parenting may be if the 2 resolve to place apart their variations for the betterment of their kids.

Whereas Malaika Arora was given the custody of their little one – Arhaan – after they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he by no means supposed to battle the custody any manner as he knew a mom needs to be there for a child throughout that age. Nevertheless, now that Arhaan can be turning 18 quickly, Arbaaz feels he’ll make up his thoughts.

Arhaan Khan’s custody

Speaking about how his son took the entire information of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz advised Pinkvilla, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too.”

“I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy,” he added.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had spilt the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the entire thing. Malaika had mentioned that with time her son has turn out to be much more accepting and flourishing. And never simply that, she added that Arhaan can see the distinction within the two of them and the way completely satisfied they each look now.