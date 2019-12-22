Arbaaz Khan – Malaika Arora divorce: ‘My boy was 12, he could smell things in the house,’ reveals Arbaaz

Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, son Arhaan KhanInstagram

It’s by no means simple for fogeys to determine to half methods, extra so when a youngster child is concerned. In probably his most candid interview until date, Arbaaz Khan has revealed how he broke the information of his separation with Malaika Arora to Arhaan Khan and why he did not take his custody.

Speaking about how he broke the information of their determination to half methods to Arhaan, Arbaaz Khan advised Pinkvilla, “I guess we underestimate the intelligence of children. My boy was almost 12 years old and he had a fair understanding. We like to think otherwise. He was aware of what was happening. They can sense it, you know. They can smell things in the house. So there was not much needed to sit him down and explain things to him. But, he was pretty much aware and it was all ok.”

Arbaaz Khan with son Arhaan Khan and girlfriend Giorgia AndrianiInstagram

Speaking about how his son took the entire information of his separation with Malaika and giving custody to Malaika, Arbaaz stated, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy.”

Earlier, Malaika Arora had spilled the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the entire thing. Malaika had stated that with time her son has develop into much more accepting and flourishing. And never simply that, she added that Arhaan can see the distinction within the two of them and the way pleased they each look now. She additionally recalled that her son had stated to her a number of months after the divorce, “Mom, you look happy.”

Arhaan additionally appears to be sharing a cordial equation with each Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani.