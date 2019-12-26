Arbaaz–Malaika’s divorce: Pictures that prove there’s no bad blood between Amrita Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Amrita AroraInstagram

Regardless of a number of media speculations and theories over the explanation behind their break-up, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have avoided giving nod to any of the mudslingings. Whereas the 2 highly effective personalities have moved on with their lives, in the case of their son Arhaan Khan, they don’t have any qualms in coming collectively.

Arbaaz Khan additionally occurs to share a heat bond with Malaika Arora’s youthful sister Amrita Arora, regardless of their divorce. Amrita’s Instagram is proof of that. Amrita has repeatedly shared a number of photographs along with her ‘Arbuuu’ Arbaaz Khan calling him her ‘brother’ and her ‘buddy’.

Whereas Malaika Arora was given the custody of their baby after they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he by no means meant to battle the custody any method as he knew a mom must be there for a child throughout the age his son is at. Nonetheless, now that Arhaan could be turning 18 quickly, Arbaaz feels he’ll make up his thoughts.

Speaking about how his son took the information of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz informed Pinkvilla, “It’s got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too.”

“I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother’s scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy,” he added.

Speaking about nonetheless sustaining a pleasant equation with Arbaaz, Amrita had informed Pinkvilla, “I don’t understand why it should change?”