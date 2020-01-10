Arc System Works announces Code Shifter for Nintendo Switch

Online game developer Arc System Works has introduced a brand new IP within the motion platforming style and it’s titled, Code Shifter. The sport options some relatively funky Eight-bit fashions of characters from among the firm’s acclaimed franchises together with BlazBlue and Responsible Gear. Right here’s what you want to know concerning the upcoming Code Shifter:
In Code Shifter, you play function of Stella, a sport developer on the “Awesome Rainbow Corp” who’s tasked with squashing the remaining bugs on the eve of the corporate’s largest sport launch. As she scrambles to repair the sport, mysterious errors in this system instantly seem and time is working out to complete the sport in time! To take care of the scenario, Stella, whips up a debug program: “Code Shifter”, that permits her digital avatar “Sera” to eradicate the problems from inside. Alongside the best way, she’ll encounter highly effective bugs and anomalies however she’ll get some assist from some surprising allies every with their very own particular powers. Will Stella and her coworkers be capable of discover the origin of those bugs and ship the sport earlier than the launch date?
Key Options Embrace:
- Iconic Arc System Works characters remixed in Eight-bit pixel artwork, together with Responsible Gear, BlazBlue, the River Metropolis collection and extra!
- Make the most of a whopping 100 characters to efficiently overcome lethal obstacles and enemies to ship the sport in time!
- The soundtrack options Eight-bit renditions of standard character themes like “Give Me a Break” (Sol Badguy’s Theme), Bullet Dance (Noel Vermillion’s Theme) and extra!
- By defeating the bosses of every stage Sera is rewarded with new costumes that offers her completely different powers when outfitted.
- The “COLORFUL FIGHTERS” sport mode is a brawler mini-game that permits as much as four gamers to duke it out in a free-for-all!
- Battle towards different CPU managed characters within the Ex Phases of the principle story to unlock extra playable characters!
