Arc System Works announces Code Shifter for Nintendo Switch

Online game developer Arc System Works has introduced a brand new IP within the motion platforming style and it’s titled, Code Shifter. The sport options some reasonably funky Eight-bit fashions of characters from a number of the firm’s acclaimed franchises together with BlazBlue and Responsible Gear. Right here’s what you must know concerning the upcoming Code Shifter:

In Code Shifter, you play position of Stella, a recreation developer on the “Awesome Rainbow Corp” who’s tasked with squashing the remaining bugs on the eve of the corporate’s largest recreation launch. As she scrambles to repair the sport, mysterious errors in this system abruptly seem and time is working out to complete the sport in time! To cope with the state of affairs, Stella, whips up a debug program: “Code Shifter”, that permits her digital avatar “Sera” to eradicate the problems from inside. Alongside the way in which, she’ll encounter highly effective bugs and anomalies however she’ll get some assist from some sudden allies every with their very own particular powers. Will Stella and her coworkers be capable to discover the origin of those bugs and ship the sport earlier than the launch date?