Archaeologist is accused of inventing AD43 battle after digging up skeletons of ancient tribe 

It was written into the historical past books as one of many nation’s most dramatic and horrific battles.

However the story of a Roman assault on Dorset’s Maiden Fort in AD43 was invented by an archaeologist with a aptitude for storytelling, analysis claims.

For many years, the conflict has been described because the bloodbath of a tribe of Historic Britons by a Roman legion led by future emperor Vespasian.

A vibrant account was first written by archaeologist Sir Mortimer Wheeler after he excavated the location along with his spouse within the 1930s – and located what he stated was a ‘war cemetery’.

He claimed British warriors had been hurriedly buried – some with horrible accidents together with arrows via the centre of their cranium. English Heritage, which runs the hillfort website on the outskirts of Dorchester, nonetheless encourages guests to imagine the account – although it concedes that those that died may additionally have executed so in ‘local skirmishes’.

Nevertheless, Dr Miles Russell, Professor of Archaeology at Bournemouth College believes the battle story is ‘misleading’.

He stated: ‘Most archaeologists know there may be completely no proof for such a “great battle” at Maiden Fort, a website which in any case had been largely deserted a century earlier than the arrival of Rome… one other case, I suppose, of not wanting an epic fantasy to be slain by ugly details.’ Sir Mortimer wrote the primary report on Maiden Fort in 1943. Dr Russell, within the newest quantity of the Oxford Journal of Archaeology, stated that since then ‘numerous books, papers and tv documentaries have handled a speculative Roman assault upon the hillfort as definitive reality.

‘The account of a livid however futile defence of property, household and land by the native tribe of the Durotriges, main ultimately to their slaughter or enslavement, is undeniably highly effective and stays one of many stronger tales referring to the demise of British prehistory.’

Maiden Fort was excavated by Sir Mortimer between 1936 and 1937. He wrote that he discovered ‘skeletons in tragic profusion, displaying the marks of battle and making actual one of the best-known events in British history: the Roman conquest’.

However Dr Russell stated a sequence of research exhibits the concept the our bodies had been dumped unexpectedly within the graves, was false as actually they had been rigorously laid in place.

Though 74 per cent of the 52 our bodies discovered had died of violent deaths, there was a fantastic variation in date starting from 100BC to 50AD ‘suggesting the population had lived through multiple periods of stress, competition and conflict’. The ‘most damning finding of all’ Professor Russell stated was that by 43 AD Maiden Fort ‘had largely been abandoned’.

English Heritage declined to remark.