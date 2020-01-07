Archers Of Loaf Expand Tour, Confirm New Music In 2020

Earlier than occurring hiatus on the finish of the last decade, Archers Of Loaf – the band fronted by Eric Bachmann, later of Crooked Fingers – had been chargeable for among the best scrappy, scruffy music within the 1990 s underground, together with “Web In Front,” a contender for the best indie rock music of all time. They launched into a collection of reunions all through the 2010 s however haven't launched any new music since 1998 swan music White Trash Heroes . That can change in 2020.

The band has been speaking about making a brand new album since 2018, and final month they posted a teaser suggesting some form of grand return this yr. Now they've made it official: Archers Of Loaf hit the studio over the vacations and can launch their first new songs in 22 years throughout the coming months.

Moreover, they’ve expanded their 2020 tour dates, including exhibits in Woodstock, Asheville, Birmingham, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Take a look at their full itinerary beneath, the place you possibly can watch a video asserting the band's return.

02 / 21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

02 / 22 Atlanta, GA @ West Terminal

03 / 07 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03 / 13 Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

03 / 14 Boston , MA @ Royale

04 / 10 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04 / 11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04 / 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04 / 18 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

At any time when that new Archers Of Loaf drops, it’ll be on Merge Information.