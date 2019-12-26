Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘flirting’ with each other?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad PittPicture by Evan Agostini/Getty Photos

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are usually not in a relationship however there are studies that some sparks are flying between the previous couple regardless of their ugly divorce.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their five-year-long marriage in October 2005. One month later, Brad Pitt moved on along with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angeline formally break up in September 2016. Following that, newest studies recommend that Brad and Jennifer’s friendship is a little bit too flirtatious at occasions.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” a supply revealed to Us Weekly. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

There are a whole lot of rumors swirling round concerning the personal lives of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. There was a report final week that claimed that Brad Pitt is planning to spend Christmas with Jennifer Aniston and his kids. One other report said that Brad and Jennifer have determined to bury their previous and focus on constructing a wholesome friendship.

“He’s taken responsibility,” the supply said. “He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

US actor Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer AnistonFRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Photos

Jennifer Aniston courting Brad Pitt?

Earlier studies had steered that Jennifer Aniston is courting Brad Pitt once more. However as we beforehand reported, nothing is happening between the 2. Although the Advert Astra film star attended Jen’s 50th celebration, the 2 stays mates solely.

“They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together. For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond,” a supply mentioned.

Brad Pitt was final seen in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jennifer Aniston is getting rave opinions for her efficiency in The Morning Present. Brad and Jennifer each have ended their respective marriages and at the moment are specializing in their careers and well being. They’re each not courting one another regardless of all of the studies.