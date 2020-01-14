Are Channing Tatum & Jessie J Working Things Out?? See All The Evidence!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have the rumor mill churning as soon as once more!

We have been fairly disillusioned when information unfold a few month in the past that the previous couple referred to as it quits after over a 12 months of courting — however the two have been noticed purchasing collectively in Los Angeles just lately and we are able to’t assist however suppose there is perhaps a reconciliation on the horizon!

The Domino songstress and Magic Mike star reunited on Sunday for a retail remedy date with Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. The group reportedly spent a while at Restoration in Santa Monica the place they browsed youngsters’ furnishings, presumably for Channing’s baby!

In line with an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly, there weren’t any unhealthy post-breakup vibes in sight. They dished:

“They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

Inneresting!

A special onlooker additionally advised E! Information:

“They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items.”

Shortly after the pair introduced their breakup, sources near the state of affairs insisted they have been nonetheless good mates regardless of cooling issues off romantically. However within the time since then, each events have shared cryptic social media posts that led us to consider there was much more ache beneath the floor of their amicable break up.

So, we’re pleasantly stunned to listen to these two are on adequate phrases to go casually purchasing collectively once more. With the general public watching their each transfer, you need to surprise…

Are they getting again collectively?

Earlier than we try to reply that query, right here’s one other piece of proof for us to think about.

The day after Channing and Jessie’s household outing, the British crooner uploaded an enigmatic photograph to her Instagram Story which appeared to trace there’s nonetheless love left between them.

The fake sign up her put up reads:

“NOTICE: People who make you overthink v. People who make your mind calm”

As seen (under):

Feeling so calm after a day trip along with your ex, are we, Jessie? Hmm.

Not solely that, did anybody else discover the picture was re-shared from The Sample‘s IG page? We all know the 39-year-old film star is a fan of the popular horoscope app since he’s ceaselessly talked about it on his socials, too. Coincidence? We predict not.

After all, we may simply be studying means too deeply into all of this. Tatum was additionally just lately noticed on the superstar courting app, Raya, so, there’s that. All issues thought-about although, now we have a sense one thing goes to occur with these two once more… and shortly!

Ideas on all of this, Perezcious readers?