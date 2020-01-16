Are Harper and Charest feuding?

Did former prime minister Stephen Harper actually resign from the Conservative Celebration’s fundraising arm in order that he might spend his time campaigning in opposition to Jean Charest?

That’s the declare in Maclean’s Journal which reported on Wednesday that Harper’s choice to step away from his oversight position at Conservative Fund Canada was to counter Charest’s bid to change into Conservative Celebration chief. The journal reported that, “two top Conservative sources have told Maclean’s that Harper’s main goal in resigning is to free himself up to block Jean Charest’s campaign for the party leadership.”

“That might be stretching it,” mentioned a pal of Harper’s who acknowledged the previous PM doesn’t again Charest’s management bid.

Harper had been pressured by associates and enterprise associates to step away from the occasion’s fundraising group for a while.

Causes ranged from it taking him away from extra profitable pursuits like his consulting enterprise to a want by some to see the occasion develop and flourish within the post-Harper period with out the previous Conservative chief hovering overhead.

“He doesn’t want Charest to become leader,” mentioned an affiliate of Harper’s. “It’s not personal, he just doesn’t think Charest is the right guy to lead the party.”

Others cautioned in opposition to placing an excessive amount of credence within the Maclean’s story, noting that Harper is thought for being a strategist and a calculating particular person not recognized to make overly-emotional selections.

“To suggest that Harper is leaving the fund to campaign against Charest is ridiculous,” mentioned a senior Conservative supply. “It’s more likely that Harper believes that Irving Gerstein is driving the fund into the ground.”

Requests for official remark from Harper by means of his firm weren’t answered.