Are Megan Markle and Misha Nonoo set for a Canadian reunion?

Clothier Misha Nonoo appears to be like set to reunite together with her shut good friend the Duchess of Sussex because the royal’s famously shut group rally to indicate their help.

Misha’s eponymous label introduced on Instagram at this time that its is heading off on a ‘styling tour’ after closing its New York Metropolis pop-up – and Toronto is the primary cease.

Meghan, 38, who is aware of Misha from her pre-royal days, is presently staying on Vancouver Island however has robust ties to Toronto, the place she lived for seven years whereas filming US authorized drama Fits.

Misha's eponymous label introduced on Instagram at this time that its is heading off on a 'styling tour' after closing its New York Metropolis pop-up – and Toronto is the primary cease

The Misha Nonoo group can be in Toronto on 24-26 January and Washington DC on 31 January-2 February, giving the designer a number of days off in between

It’s doable the Duchess might make the five-hour flight to see Misha in Toronto when she touches down subsequent Friday, or that the designer might make the journey throughout Canada to see Meghan at her Vancouver Island mansion.

The Misha Nonoo group can be in Toronto on 24-26 January and Washington DC on 31 January-2 February, giving the designer a number of days off in between every cease.

The ladies had been final seen collectively at Misha’s wedding ceremony to grease tycoon Mikey Hess in Rome in September final 12 months. Misha has since introduced that she is pregnant.

Misha and Meghan additionally labored collectively on the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled by the Duchess in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo in September final 12 months. Pictured, the buddies embrace on the launch

Misha and Meghan additionally labored collectively on the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled by the Duchess in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo in September final 12 months.

Meghan is regarded as turning to her star-studded group of girlfriends for help within the wake of her and Prince Harry’s announcement that they’ll step down as senior royals.

The Duchess was noticed accumulating pilates teacher and shut good friend Heather Dorak from Victoria Worldwide Airport at this time.

Meghan embraced her independence by driving herself to and from the $14million Vancouver Island mansion the place she’s stayed since earlier than Christmas.

Ms Dorak, who hails from in San Antonio, Texas, grew to become Meghan’s pilates guru and attended the royal wedding ceremony in Could 2018 together with her husband Matt Cohen. She runs the Pilates Platinum model, which the Duchess began attending in Los Angeles.

Whereas Meghan welcomes mates to Canada, Prince Harry, 35, stays within the UK to participate in conferences about their future function. Their one-year-old son Archie is in Canada together with his mom.

She was readily available to gather Heather Dorak