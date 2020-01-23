Are pre-cut spuds the best thing since sliced bread?

Lucy Cavendish (pictured) argues pre-sliced potatoes are a marvellous thought for saving time on cooking

By Lucy Cavendish, Working mom of 4

Shirley Conran famously stated: ‘Life’s too quick to stuff a mushroom.’ And, in our extra harried fashionable occasions, I’ve taken her considering a step additional. My mantra is now: ‘Life’s too quick to cut potatoes.’

So, when M&S began promoting pre-sliced spuds, good for topping a pie or making a no-fuss gratin (beforehand an oxymoron), I raised my oven gloves to the skies and stated ‘hallelujah’ for each middle-class mum’s favorite store.

I’m a busy working mom. Every single day, come 6pm, I attempt to work out what on earth I’m going to feed my 4 hungry youngsters, Raymond, 23, Leonard, 16, Jerry, 15, and Ottoline, 12. It seems like a Sisyphean activity.

I’ve spent hours and hours peeling squash, de-stringing runner beans, podding peas, chopping up broccoli and chopping potatoes. Wholesome meals are at all times those that want probably the most complicated hacking and trimming into one thing youngsters will consent to place of their mouths.

Then there’s the buying and cooking. It’s unending, so I’m at all times in search of short-cuts.

Through the years, I’ve found that it’s attainable to stay in a world the place inventory comes pre-made, broccoli is already in florets, garlic is pre-peeled, beans already topped and tailed. Neglect home-baked bread; I want mine sliced and prepared for toasting.

And now pre-cut potatoes. What a marvellous thought for folks like me, preferring to do extra fascinating issues than chop veg.

I do know the spuds are available an eco-unfriendly plastic bag (sorry) and are handled with antioxidants to cease them going brown however, frankly, you’d get extra polluted strolling down any Excessive Avenue. And these new culinary short-cuts imply I can cook dinner a meal from semi-scratch after an extended day of labor, and that’s received to be more healthy than a prepared meal or a take-away.



I do know, too, that they’re considerably costlier than commonplace spuds. However, then, the household automotive is dear and I fortunately pay for that for the time it saves me, whizzing about as an alternative of strolling all over the place.

My time is valuable. Between work and childcare, I by no means actually handle to search out minutes, not to mention hours, to do something for myself. And I do know some ladies adore painstakingly crafting meals from scratch, and really feel outlined by the meals they produce, however I’m not considered one of them.

My youngsters don’t care if I produce a brilliantly made meal or not. They scoff it down and are performed.

And, within the jiffy I save through the use of pre-cut potatoes — added to all the opposite minutes saved by the broccoli florets and pre-peeled garlic — I chisel out somewhat important time for myself, to do the issues I like.

I wish to see performs, go to the cinema, learn, do yoga and have enjoyable with my youngsters and my husband.

All of which is able to make me a greater and calmer mum than if I stayed chained to my range.

Rose Prince (pictured) says studying the fundamentals of cooking has been important in her profession as a meals author

By Rose Prince, Cookery author

Are we actually so time-poor that we can not slice a potato? M&S definitely believes so. I discover this completely disheartening — even the best activity is seen as a chore, not a pleasure.

The duty of making ready greens belongs within the dwelling, not in a manufacturing facility.

I’ve a permanent reminiscence of cooking Sunday lunch with my mom in my teenagers; her exhibiting me tips on how to lower the potatoes into equal shapes so they’d roast evenly.

She taught me the fundamentals of cooking and, although I didn’t comprehend it on the time, I used to be fortunate to be receiving a worthwhile meals schooling — classes that not solely introduced me quite a lot of pleasure, however gave me important abilities I’ve used all through my life and in my profession as a meals author.

Supporters will say that the time saved could be higher spent. A buddy of mine argues that purchasing ready-prepared meals permits her extra high quality time along with her youngsters. However I couldn’t disagree extra. Cooking for or along with your youngsters could be a part of that particular time — and they’re going to be taught important classes as they watch you put together wholesome, nutritious meals.

I do know I might be accused of smugness, however my youngsters, Jack, 24, and Lara, 21, like to cook dinner. It saves them cash whereas including to their high quality of life.

There’s one more reason, after all, why M&S’s pre-cut potatoes are an issue. They arrive on the most inappropriate time — simply because the meals trade’s focus ought to be turning to the atmosphere.



First, there’s the wrapper — certainly plastic packaging is one thing to maneuver away from? Second, the carbon footprint — prepped veg requires energy-guzzling chilly storage.

In my native superstore, the variety of chilled cabinets is on the rise as we search for ever simpler options to our lack of time. A complete, pure, ideally muddy potato shops completely effectively at room temperature.

Simply as necessary is the nutrient high quality, or lack of it. The efficiency of the nutritional vitamins and minerals in fruit and greens is at its highest earlier than peeling or chopping and begins to fade as soon as lower. It’s no consolation that M&S provides a sulphite preservative to its sliced potatoes — merely affirmation that the spuds are nutritionally compromised.

There’s a place for ready-made meals as an occasional deal with or a necessity. But when a fundamental activity reminiscent of peeling and slicing a potato is not one which we have now time for, we ought to be reassessing the place our priorities are.

In any other case, we might discover ourselves on a slippery slope in the direction of handing the meals trade the complete duty of feeding the nation — and that doesn’t finish effectively.

As it’s, can I share a secret? If you happen to’re cautious, you’ll be able to slice potatoes whereas watching TV.