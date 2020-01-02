Are the monsters in Doctor Who: Spyfall actually the Voord?

Probably the most memorable points of Physician Who’s collection 12 premiere was the genuinely unsettling alien risk: a race of extraterrestrial spies concentrating on Earth’s secret brokers and altering their DNA. These creatures hardly ever spoke, however appeared as vaguely human-shaped glowing figures.

Might it’s, although, that this ‘new’ monster is definitely an previous one in disguise?

Sure, fandom is at the moment abuzz with hypothesis that half two of Spyfall will reveal these alien spies to be none aside from the Voord… however simply who’re the Voord anyway?

Devised by Dalek creator Terry Nation, the Voord are an extraterrestrial race of mutants who appeared in Physician Who over 55 years in the past, within the 1964 journey The Keys of Marinus.

Physician Who – The Keys of Marinus BBC

Amphibious beings clad in black frogman outfits and outfitted with trademark antennae on their wedge-shaped helmets, the Voord and their chief Yartek sought to manage the Conscience of Marinus, a supercomputer with the power to management minds. The Conscence was employed to make evil ideas and actions unimaginable, eliminating all crime on the planet Marinus, however the Voord sought to make use of the use the gadget for their very own evil ends.

They had been defeated when the Physician’s companion Ian Chesterton (William Russell) tricked them into destroying the machine through the use of a solid key to activate it, with the Voord being obliterated within the ensuing explosion.

So why precisely do followers suspect that the mysterious monsters of Spyfall – Half One are the Voord revived? Effectively, the tech conglomerate owned by the aliens’ ally Daniel Barton (Lenny Henry) is known as VOR – which sounds a bit like ‘Voord’ – and their glowing silhouettes (specifically, their oddly-shaped heads) do bear a passing resemblance to the Voord as they initially appeared.

Physician Who – the Voord BBC

As air-tight because the Voord’s wetsuits, proper? Effectively, not fairly…

“We take this form to mock you,” one of many aliens tells the Physician (Jodie Whittaker) in Spyfall – Half One. “Your shape amuses us.”

The unique Voord seemed to be truly humanoid, not taking the form to “mock” anyone. Additionally they by no means displayed the power, as these creatures do, to move by strong objects, or materialise and dematerialise themselves and others at will. They by no means modified anyone’s DNA both. Oh, and so they undoubtedly weren’t spies.

It’s potential, in fact, that the Voord have modified and developed since we noticed them final, however these can be fairly large adjustments to their bodily make-up, their powers and their modus operandi – they’d nearly be a brand new monster totally.

There’s another essential level to contemplate, although, earlier than dismissing the Voord concept totally – the approaching return to Physician Who of the Cybermen.

Physician Who collection 12 Cybermen BBC

1968 Cybermen TV story The Invasion contained a point out of 1 ‘Planet 14’ as one of many cyborg’s homeworlds. However 1987 comedian e book story The World Shapers later advised that Planet 14 was truly Marinus, the place the primary Physician (William Hartnell) battled the Voord.

The World Shapers advised that the Cybermen had truly developed from the Voord… and earlier than you shout “But comic strips aren’t canon!”, there’s truly been a nod to this improvement on tv – in 2017 episode The Physician Falls, the Physician (Peter Capaldi) says that Cybermen “happen everywhere there’s people”, mentioning their house planet of Mondas, their second house of Telos (as featured in 1967’s The Tomb of the Cybermen) and Earth (the place the alt-Cybermen originated in 2006’s Rise of the Cybermen / The Age of Metal).

However he additionally mentions Planet 14 and Marinus… a nod to that comic-book storyline from 1987!

Might Spyfall be about to observe up this nod by confirming the Voord/Cybermen connection? Is collection 12’s two-part premiere merely teeing up the bona-fide return of the Cybermen later within the collection? Don’t overlook, the Cybermen did as soon as disguise themselves as ‘ghosts’ just like Spyfall’s aliens, within the 2006 episode Military of Ghosts.

Is it potential that these aliens participating in espionage are literally the Voord, who’re truly the Cybermen? That’d actually be a twist large enough to observe up Half One’s reveal of the brand new Grasp (Sacha Dhawan).

Solely three days to go until we discover out for sure…

Physician Who continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One